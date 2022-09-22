Laver Cup: Federer’s farewell, the big three and reliable London

Roger Federer will join the likes of Andy Murray, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic in the Laver Cup this weekend. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images for Laver Cup)

After runs in Prague, Chicago, Geneva and Boston, the Laver Cup will mark its fifth year this weekend by arriving at London’s O2 Arena.

The tennis tournament pits Team Europe, captained by Bjorn Borg, against Team World, captained by John McEnroe, with the visiting side looking to win the cup for the first time.

So with some of the biggest names in men’s tennis converging on the capital across tomorrow and the weekend – in a format of nine singles matches, three doubles ties and a potential deciding doubles match – here are three themes to look out for.

Federer Farewell

The overriding story of this weekend is likely to be the final appearance in competitive tennis for one of the sport’s all-time greats, Roger Federer.

After announcing his retirement last week, the 20-time Grand Slam winner is set to appear in the Laver Cup in what is set to be his last hurrah – though he has ambitions to return as a captain in the coming years, which, given the competition is his brainchild, should not be too difficult.

Federer has confirmed that he will not play in the singles matches but that he hopes to bow out in a doubles match alongside former rival Rafael Nadal.

“I think it could be quite a unique situation if it were to happen,” he said. “For as long as we battled together, to always having this respect for one another, the families, the coaching teams, we always got along really well.”

But while the noise will surround Federer, he might not be the only one thinking beyond a playing career.

Andy Murray and Nadal could be edging towards retirement, too, with the duo also part of Team Europe.

Murray was disappointed with his Davis Cup performance last week but has said that it could be his last time sharing a stage with the big three: Federer, Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Paper favourites

On paper, Europe should extend their unbeaten run in the Cup. Alongside the four previously mentioned, the Borg-led side can fall back on Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud and, as alternate, Matteo Berrettini.

Team World look like the underdogs and will call on Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, Taylor Fritz, Diego Schwartzman, Alex de Minaur, Frances Tiafoe, Jack Sock and, as alternate, Tommy Paul.

Team Europe have won nearly 70 Grand Slam titles between them and made five Grand Slam final appearances this year.

By contrast, Team World have zero Grand Slams and no final appearances this year.

Tiafoe’s semi-final at the US Open this year is the furthest anybody on Team World has made it in a Grand Slam, given Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios doesn’t feature this weekend in order to spend more time with his family.

Laver’s London home

Given the ATP Finals’ move from London to Turin it makes sense for the Laver Cup to come to the capital.

High quality tennis in the O2 was a staple for several years so it was always going to be a sound choice to play this year’s Cup.

It speaks to the sporting pull London continues to have given its captive market in the area and its ability to market to a population who generally enjoy their sport.

The Laver Cup is in the Big Smoke for the first time and given the sold out hospitality and limited number of tickets remaining, it’s all set up to be quite the Greenwich party.