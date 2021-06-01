Headhunting firm nabs Battersea space in vote of confidence for the office

Perrett Laver has signed a 10-year lease on space at One Embassy Gardens in Battersea, in a vote of confidence for the office.

The headhunting firm will take half of the ninth floor at One Embassy Gardens, covering some 5,800 sq ft.

The company is moving from offices in Westminster, and will join tenants Penguin Random House and DK Publishing, which occupy 80 per cent of the building.

John Mulryan, group managing director at Ballymore, the property development company that let the space to Perrett Laver, said: “Our aim at Embassy Gardens was to create a vibrant new neighbourhood combining homes, offices, retail and leisure space and new public areas.

“With growing numbers of residents, exciting retail, leisure and hospitality concepts opening up, and Perrett Laver now joining Penguin Random House as office occupiers, it’s exciting to see our vision taking shape.”

