Laver Cup: What is it, who is playing and is it on TV?
The four tennis Grand Slams might be done and dusted and eyes may be looking to the ATP Finals in Turin, but this weekend Europe takes on the world in the Laver Cup.
It will see two teams – Team Europe and Team World – go head-to-head with each member of the winning team taking home $250,000.
But what is it, who is involved and where can you watch it? We’ve got you covered.
What is the Laver Cup?
The Laver Cup has been donned the Ryder Cup of tennis, even though it is Europe versus the World rather than Europe versus USA.
Started in 2017, it pits the best of the world against each other in varied locations.
The 2024 edition will take place in Berlin on indoor hard courts.
Across three days, the cup mixes singles and doubles matches over five sessions.
On day one there are three singles matches and one doubles match. That format is repeated for the second day with the final day consisting of one doubles match followed by three singles matches.
First to reach 13 wins.
Who is competing in the tournament?
|Role
|Europe
|Rank
|World
|Rank
|Captain
|Bjorn Borg
|NA
|John McEnroe
|NA
|Vice-Captain
|Thomas Enqvist
|NA
|Patrick McEnroe
|NA
|Player
|Alexander Zverev
|2
|Taylor Fritz
|7
|Player
|Carlos Alcaraz
|3
|Frances Tiafoe
|16
|Player
|Daniil Medvedev
|5
|Ben Shelton
|17
|Player
|Casper Ruud
|9
|Alejandro Tabilo
|22
|Player
|Grigor Dimitrov
|10
|Francisco Cerundolo
|31
|Player
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|12
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|78
Team Europe have also called up Flavio Cobolli and Jan-Lennard Struff as alternates. Rafael Nadal withdrew from the home side.
Alex de Minaur and Tommy Paul were initially named for Team World but have since withdrawn.
What is Friday’s schedule?
One: Casper Ruud vs Francisco Cerundolo
Two: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Thanasi Kokkinakis
Three: Grigor Dimitrov vs Alejandro Tabilo
Four: Carlos Alcaraz/Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz/Ben Shelton
How can I watch the Laver Cup?
This year’s coverage from Berlin will be broadcast by Eurosport.
This means it will be available on Discovery+ on demand across the weekend.