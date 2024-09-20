Laver Cup: What is it, who is playing and is it on TV?

The Laver Cup gets underway today with the best of global tennis feature for Team Europe or Team World in Berlin.

The four tennis Grand Slams might be done and dusted and eyes may be looking to the ATP Finals in Turin, but this weekend Europe takes on the world in the Laver Cup.

It will see two teams – Team Europe and Team World – go head-to-head with each member of the winning team taking home $250,000.

But what is it, who is involved and where can you watch it? We’ve got you covered.

What is the Laver Cup?

The Laver Cup has been donned the Ryder Cup of tennis, even though it is Europe versus the World rather than Europe versus USA.

Started in 2017, it pits the best of the world against each other in varied locations.

The 2024 edition will take place in Berlin on indoor hard courts.

Across three days, the cup mixes singles and doubles matches over five sessions.

On day one there are three singles matches and one doubles match. That format is repeated for the second day with the final day consisting of one doubles match followed by three singles matches.

First to reach 13 wins.

Who is competing in the tournament?

Role Europe Rank World Rank Captain Bjorn Borg NA John McEnroe NA Vice-Captain Thomas Enqvist NA Patrick McEnroe NA Player Alexander Zverev 2 Taylor Fritz 7 Player Carlos Alcaraz 3 Frances Tiafoe 16 Player Daniil Medvedev 5 Ben Shelton 17 Player Casper Ruud 9 Alejandro Tabilo 22 Player Grigor Dimitrov 10 Francisco Cerundolo 31 Player Stefanos Tsitsipas 12 Thanasi Kokkinakis 78 Laver Cup

Team Europe have also called up Flavio Cobolli and Jan-Lennard Struff as alternates. Rafael Nadal withdrew from the home side.

Alex de Minaur and Tommy Paul were initially named for Team World but have since withdrawn.

What is Friday’s schedule?

One: Casper Ruud vs Francisco Cerundolo

Two: Stefanos Tsitsipas vs Thanasi Kokkinakis

Three: Grigor Dimitrov vs Alejandro Tabilo

Four: Carlos Alcaraz/Alexander Zverev vs Taylor Fritz/Ben Shelton

How can I watch the Laver Cup?

This year’s coverage from Berlin will be broadcast by Eurosport.

This means it will be available on Discovery+ on demand across the weekend.