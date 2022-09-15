Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis after Laver Cup in London this month

Roger Federer won the last of his 20 Grand Slams at the Australian Open in 2018

Roger Federer, perhaps the greatest men’s tennis player of all time, has announced that he will retire from the sport after this month’s Laver Cup in London.

The 41-year-old, who won 20 Grand Slams including a record eight men’s singles titles at Wimbledon, said it was “time to end my competitive career”.

Federer had a third round of knee surgery this summer and admitted he had struggled to make a full recovery.

Read more Roger Federer Wimbledon blazer set to fetch £25,000 as tennis star auctions vast trove of memorabilia

“I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form,” he added. “But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear.”

The Swiss superstar, who is estimated to have earned more than $1bn in prize money and sponsorship during his career, is due to bow out at the Laver Cup.

Federer is due to represent Team Europe against Team World in the competition, billed as a Ryder Cup of tennis and taking place this year at the O2.

He is also part owner of the Laver Cup through his management company Team8.

Federer, who won the last of his Grand Slams at the Australian Open in 2018 and only won three after 2012, shared the most celebrated era of men’s tennis with rivals Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic, the only two to have won more major titles than him.

“I would also like to thank my competitors on the court. I was lucky enough to play so many epic matches that I will never forget,” he added.

“We battled fairly, with passion and intensity, and I always tried my best to respect the history of the game. I feel extremely grateful we pushed each other, and together we took tennis to new levels.”