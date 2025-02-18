Murray could coach Djokovic at Wimbledon Championships

Andy Murray could coach Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon this year after the Serbian said his coaching partnership with the Brit was “indefinite”.

Having signed a three-month trial contract in January ahead of the Australian Open, three-time grand slam winner Murray is set to continue with 24-time slam winner Djokovic through until the clay court season, and potentially beyond.

“We had a chat the day after I finished the [Australian Open] and we reflected on the period we spent together,” Djokovic told the ATP Tour’s media channel.

“We agreed he was going to take some time and think, speak with his family members and see if he decides to keep working.

“I expressed my desire to continue the collaboration with him so I am really glad he did accept.

“It is indefinite in terms of how long we are going to work together, but we agreed most likely in the States and some clay-court tournaments. We will see how it goes after that.”

Djokovic and Murray met 10 times in major finals, with the Serb winning eight of those, and the 37-year-old Eastern European has a 25-11 over his new part-time coach.

Murray has been seen practicing with Djokovic during his stint in the Serbian’s camp, and is set to retain his spot in the coaches box for the unofficial major Indian Wells, plus the big tour event in Miami before the clay court season and French Open at Roland Garros gets underway in May.

“He obviously has a unique perspective on my game,” added Djokovic. “He has played with me and all of the current best players in the world and knows everyone well.

“He knows exactly what we need to do tactically – the evolution of my game and what needs to be improved.

“He has a positive approach and has handled the whole pressure very well as it is a completely different situation from being there as a player.

“He has been terrific with all the other team members and while it was unfortunate the way the Australian Open finished with injury, we had a great run.”

So far this year Djokovic has won seven of his nine matches, is ranked seventh in the world, and has earned nearly $700,000.

He has won a career 99 titles.