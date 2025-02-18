Sinner case ‘million miles from doping’, says Wada official

The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) has defended agreeing to a three-month ban for tennis world No1 Jannik Sinner, saying the case was “a million miles from doping”.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) has defended agreeing to a three-month ban for tennis world No1 Jannik Sinner, saying the case was “a million miles from doping”.

The Italian tennis star, who defended his Australian Open title last month, has begun a suspension after testing positive for the banned substance clostebol last year.

But the likes of Novak Djokovic and Tim Henman have criticised the ban, while Brit Liam Broady suggested favouritism. Wada initially went for a two-year ban at the Court of Arbitration for Sport after the International Tennis Integrity Agency cleared Sinner but has now agreed to a three-month sanction.

“This was a case that was a million miles away from doping,” said Wada general counsel Ross Wenzel.

“The scientific feedback that we received was that this could not be a case of intentional doping, including micro-dosing.

“Wada has received messages from those that consider that the sanction was too high and, in some respects, if you have some saying this is unfair on the athlete, and others saying it’s not enough, maybe it’s an indication that although it’s not going to be popular with everyone, maybe it’s an indication that it was in the right place.”

Sinner favouritism

Sinner’s ban means he will be able to compete in his native Italy at the Rome Masters, top players’ favoured warm-up tournament for the French Open in May.

“When we look at these cases we try to look at them technically, operationally and we don’t do it with fear of what the public and the politicians or anyone is going to say,” Wenzel added, talking to BBC Sport.

Broady said this week: “I do think a lot has been put into when the ban would take place, to impact Jannik’s career as little as possible.

“The ban ends the day before the Rome Masters, which is the biggest tournament in his home country and the perfect preparation for him to then go and play the French Open.

“I don’t think he loses any [ranking] points or his No1 spot either, so it’s an interesting ban. It’s kind of like a Premier League footballer being banned over the summer.

“It does appear to be favouritism towards the better players on the tour.”