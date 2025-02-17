Sinner’s three-month ban looks like ‘favouritism’, says Brit Broady

Jannik Sinner has accepted a three-month ban after reaching a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency

World No1 Jannik Sinner’s three-month ban from tennis for anti-doping violations smacks of “favouritism towards the better players”, says British Davis Cup star Liam Broady.

Sinner reached a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) at the weekend over his two positive tests last year, resulting in a ban that will expire in May shortly before the next Grand Slam, the French Open.

The length of the ban and the minimal impact it will have on the Italian’s season had already prompted outcry among players including Daniil Medvedev, Stan Wawrinka and Nick Kyrgios – and now Broady has joined the chorus of criticism.

“I do think a lot has been put into when the ban would take place, to impact Jannik’s career as little as possible,” Broady told BBC Sport.

“The ban ends the day before the Rome Masters, which is the biggest tournament in his home country and the perfect preparation for him to then go and play the French Open.

“I don’t think he loses any [ranking] points or his No1 spot either, so it’s an interesting ban. It’s kind of like a Premier League footballer being banned over the summer.

He added: “It does appear to be favouritism towards the better players on the tour. I wouldn’t say that he’s done it on purpose, but if that had happened to another player, would we be treated the same way? Would we be afforded the same sort of dignity?”.

Backstory to Sinner’s ban

Reigning US Open and Australian Open champion Sinner tested positive for banned substance clostebol in March last year but escaped a ban from the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) after being cleared of any wrongdoing.

Wada appealed that ruling to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) in September and said it was seeking a two-year ban but has now dropped the case after reaching a settlement.

News of the deal prompted three-time Grand Slam winner Wawrinka to post “I don’t believe in a clean sport anymore” on social media, while Kyrgios added: “Sad day for tennis. Fairness in tennis does not exist.”

Former US Open champion Medvedev said Sinner’s ban ought to “create a precedent where everyone will have the opportunity to defend themselves better than before – otherwise, if it’s not going to be possible, it’s going to be bizarre.”

Women’s world No1 Iga Swiatek accepted a ban of just one month last year after testing positive for a banned substance.

“If you’re clean or not, the process is completely broken,” US Open finalist Jessica Pegula said at the weekend. “I think it needs to be seriously looked at and considered.”