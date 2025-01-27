Jannik Sinner enters all-time prize money top 10 – aged just 23

Jannik Sinner’s Australian Open win has put him eighth in the all-time career prize money list

Jannik Sinner’s second Australian Open win has lifted him into the top 10 earners of prize money in men’s tennis of all time – aged just 23.

Italian Sinner banked $2.15m (£1.7m) for beating Alexander Zverev in the men’s singles final at Melbourne Park on Sunday.

His third Grand Slam triumph, it boosted his career prize money to $39.4m (£31.5m) little more than five years after bursting onto the circuit as a teenager.

Sinner is now eighth in the all-time career prize money leaderboard for men’s tennis, more than $1m ahead of Spanish rival Carlos Alcaraz.

He has some way to go to catch the leader, Novak Djokovic, who has amassed $186.2m (£148.9m) during a career that has gleaned a record 24 Grand Slams.

And despite never winning one of the big four tournaments, German Zverev is $12m ahead of Sinner in fifth place having been on the circuit longer.

The list is dominated by players from the 21st century, with Pete Sampras, in seventh, the only man in the top 10 who retired more than 20 years ago.

That is a reflection of the growth of prize money in both men’s tennis and the women’s game, with payouts at top tournaments at an all-time high.

Gucci and Nike deals top up Sinner prize money

Prize money at the Australian Open has more than doubled in the last decade, while a handful of non-Grand Slam events are even more lucrative.

Sinner earned $4.9m for winning the ATP Finals last year, capping a fine season in which he also won the Australian Open and US Open.

That helped him record the second highest earning season of all time in men’s tennis of $19.7m (£15.8m), behind only Djokovic’s $21.1m for a golden 2015 campaign.

In fact Sinner’s earnings eclipse that if his $6m (£4.8m) win at the inaugural 6 Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia, a non-ATP Tour affiliated event, is taken into account.

Jannik Sinner has added to his prize money earnings through deals with brands such as Gucci

The former junior skier has also cashed in on his success off the court, with a modelling contract with Gucci and sponsorship deals with Nike and Head.

Sinner, from South Tyrol near the border with Austria, is also the face of some quintessential Italian brands including Lavazza coffee, De Cecco pasta and Parmigiano Reggiano cheese.

However, his rise has been partly overshadowed by a doping controversy that is still to be resolved at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.