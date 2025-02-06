Premier League Darts prize money 2025: How much does the winner get?

Luke Littler returns to defend his Premier League Darts title as a world champion, but how much money does the winner get?

There are 16 nights of Premier League Darts between round one on 6 February and the play-offs at London’s O2 Arena on Thursday 29 May.

The winner of each of the 16 nights, out of the eight players picked to play on the tour, takes home £10,000, with a total of £160,000 available for winning every event on the travelling tour.

The Premier League Darts then operates a points system whereby players accumulate points based on their finishing position.

The top four players then head to the capital to compete in front of 20,000 at London’s O2 Arena.

The two losing semi-finalists will take home £85,000 each while the losing finalist will collect £125,000.

For the winner, however, there is a glitzy trophy and a pay cheque for £275,000 to enjoy come the end of May – over half the £500,000 Littler picked up for winning the PDC World Darts Championship.

The prize money

End position Prize money Winner £275,000 Runner-up £125,000 Semi-finalist 1 £85,000 Semi-finalist 2 £85,000 Fifth £75,000 Sixth £70,000 Seventh £65,000 Eighth £60,000 Night winner £10,000

Premier League Darts schedule for 2025

Night one – Thursday, 6 February, Belfast

Two – Thursday, 13 February, Glasgow

Three – Thursday, 20 February, Dublin

Four – Thursday, 27 February, Exeter

Five – Thursday, 6 March, Brighton

Six – Thursday, 13 March, Nottingham

Seven – Thursday, 20 March, Cardiff

Eight – Thursday, 27 March, Newcastle

Nine – Thursday, 3 April, Berlin

10 – Thursday, 10 April, Manchester

11 – Thursday, 17 April, Rotterdam

12 – Thursday, 24 April, Liverpool

13 – Thursday, 1 May, Birmingham

14 – Thursday, 8 May, Leeds

15 – Thursday, 15 May, Aberdeen

16 – Thursday, 22 May, Sheffield

Premier League Darts play-offs – Thursday, 29 May, London

The players

Luke Humphries

Luke Littler

Michael van Gerwen

Rob Cross

Stephen Bunting

Gerwyn Price

Chris Dobey

Nathan Aspinal