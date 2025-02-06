Premier League Darts prize money 2025: How much does the winner get?
Luke Littler returns to defend his Premier League Darts title as a world champion, but how much money does the winner get?
There are 16 nights of Premier League Darts between round one on 6 February and the play-offs at London’s O2 Arena on Thursday 29 May.
The winner of each of the 16 nights, out of the eight players picked to play on the tour, takes home £10,000, with a total of £160,000 available for winning every event on the travelling tour.
The Premier League Darts then operates a points system whereby players accumulate points based on their finishing position.
The top four players then head to the capital to compete in front of 20,000 at London’s O2 Arena.
The two losing semi-finalists will take home £85,000 each while the losing finalist will collect £125,000.
For the winner, however, there is a glitzy trophy and a pay cheque for £275,000 to enjoy come the end of May – over half the £500,000 Littler picked up for winning the PDC World Darts Championship.
The prize money
|End position
|Prize money
|Winner
|£275,000
|Runner-up
|£125,000
|Semi-finalist 1
|£85,000
|Semi-finalist 2
|£85,000
|Fifth
|£75,000
|Sixth
|£70,000
|Seventh
|£65,000
|Eighth
|£60,000
|Night winner
|£10,000
Premier League Darts schedule for 2025
- Night one – Thursday, 6 February, Belfast
- Two – Thursday, 13 February, Glasgow
- Three – Thursday, 20 February, Dublin
- Four – Thursday, 27 February, Exeter
- Five – Thursday, 6 March, Brighton
- Six – Thursday, 13 March, Nottingham
- Seven – Thursday, 20 March, Cardiff
- Eight – Thursday, 27 March, Newcastle
- Nine – Thursday, 3 April, Berlin
- 10 – Thursday, 10 April, Manchester
- 11 – Thursday, 17 April, Rotterdam
- 12 – Thursday, 24 April, Liverpool
- 13 – Thursday, 1 May, Birmingham
- 14 – Thursday, 8 May, Leeds
- 15 – Thursday, 15 May, Aberdeen
- 16 – Thursday, 22 May, Sheffield
- Premier League Darts play-offs – Thursday, 29 May, London
The players
- Luke Humphries
- Luke Littler
- Michael van Gerwen
- Rob Cross
- Stephen Bunting
- Gerwyn Price
- Chris Dobey
- Nathan Aspinal