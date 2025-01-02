PDC World Darts Championship prize money 2025: How much does the winner get?

The PDC World Darts Championship at Ally Pally comes to a close this week with Friday’s final one of the year’s largest early events.

It is the biggest tournament in darts and the one everybody wants to win; lifting the Sid Waddell Trophy is one of the top honours in the sport. But how much prize money does the winner get for winning the tournament?

Last year Luke Littler took home £200,000 for finishing second to Luke Humphries in the final and that figure would be the same should he lose again.

But the winner will bag themselves £500,000 of the £2.5m prize purse by winning the first-to-seven set final on Friday.

The losing semi-finalists will each take home £100,000 while the quarter-final losers – Gerwyn Price, Callan Rydz, Peter Wright and Nathan Aspinall – take home £50,000.

You get £35,000 for reaching the fourth round, £25,000 for reaching the third and £15,000 for reaching the second round.

Just reaching the coveted Ally Pally offers a £7,500 reward, even if you lose in the first round.

World Darts Championship prize money

Position Prize Money Winner £500,000 Runner-up £200,000 Semi-finalist £100,000 Quarter-finalist £50,000 Fourth round £35,000 third round £25,000 Second round £15,000 First Round £7,5000 Total £2,500,000

Extra cash in the bank

It may not be financial but there is another prize on offer at the PDC World Darts Championship.

The Ballon d’Art – a spoof of football’s Ballon d’Or – is on offer for the player who hits the most 180 visits at the oche.

Last year Humphries won the trophy, hitting 73 maximums.

And hitting 180s can help in taking home an extra prize, too.

Because sponsors Paddy Power have not only continued their pledge to donate £1,000 to Prostate Cancer UK for every 180 hit, but they have introduced a new prize for a nine-dart finish.

Prostate Cancer UK will receive £60,000, a person in the Ally Pally crowd will get the same amount of cash, and the player will also take home £60,000.

So for Dutchman Christian Kist and Australian Damon Heta, their unsuccessful bids to win the PDC World Darts Championship hasn’t been a total failure as each of them has gone home an extra £60,000 richer.