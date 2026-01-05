Littler leads 2026 Premier League Darts roster with £500,000 on line

Double world champion Luke Littler will head up the 2026 Premier League Darts roster with over £500,000 on the line.

Eight players have been selected for the 17-event tournament, which concludes with a May final at London’s O2 Arena.

Littler – who won his second consecutive PDC World Championship in his third successive final – will be joined by Gian van Veen, who he beat in Saturday night’s showpiece event.

Alongside them will be Englishman Luke Humphries and Dutchman Michael van Gerwen, who complete the top four ranking spots in darts.

The other four 2026 Premier League Darts spots on the roster are chosen by the PDC, with such qualities as personality and fan following included alongside form and major titles won.

Those invited four are Jonny Clayton, Stephen Bunting, Josh Rock and Gerwyn Price.

2026 Premier League Darts prize money

The 16 nights of the 2026 Premier League Darts season, in the group phase, will take place across Great Britain, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands.

The winners of each regular season night will receive £10,000, topping out at a total of £160,000, while the victor at the London final will receive an additional £350,000. It means the eventual winner could win £510,000 in prize money, which is just over half the £1m Littler picked up for his world title.

The player who comes last, even if they do not win a regular season event, will take home £80,000, with those above them receiving more.

England will host eight regular 2026 Premier League Darts season nights while Northern Ireland, Wales, the Republic of Ireland, Belgium, the Netherlands and Germany each host one. Scotland will host two, in Aberdeen and Glasgow.

The winner will be confirmed at the O2 Arena in May following two semi-finals between the top four players after 16 regular season nights.