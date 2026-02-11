PM Starmer asked to back £500m Alexandra Palace darts injection

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has been called upon to contribute to a £500m, one-off private-public cash injection to keep darts at Alexandra Palace.

The north London venue first hosted the World Darts Championship in 2007 but a move away from the venue has been touted by tournament organisers Matchroom, with the sport exploding in popularity and potentially outgrowing its current home.

But the MP for Hornsey and Friern Barnet, Catherine West, told City AM that the UK must invest to thrive, and that cultural infrastructure is key to that.

The Australia-born Londoner will ask the Secretary of State Culture, Media and Sport Lisa Nandy for support and will chair a parliamentary round table discussion to highlight the value of venues such as Alexandra Palace amid international competition for events which have been hosted in the capital.

‘Back Alexandra Palace’

“126 years ago,” West asked Starmer in Prime Minister’s Questions, “this house legislated to make Alexandra Palace available for the free use of the public forever and last year Luke ‘The Nuke’ [Littler] changed darts forever by rewriting the record books.

“Today Ally Pally plays host to world championship darts, Masters snooker, Haringey Huskies and Greyhounds ice hockey teams plus music, comedy, drama and more.

“Will the PM today keep the Palace competitive as the international venue for darts by supporting my campaign to raise a one-off public-private £500m investment for urgent capital improvements?”

Public-private investment in UK sport is not new, with the NBA and government figures partnering up to deliver NBA London matches, while Everton’s Hill Dickinson involved public and private bodies.

But when British venues can no longer accommodate the increasing demand for fans, tournaments such as the World Darts Championship and World Snooker Championships – at the Crucible in Sheffield – may look elsewhere.

Both snooker and darts have ballooned in popularity in the Middle East, while China has long been home to top snooker players.

Public Money

Professor Rob Wilson told City AM: “Darts and snooker make a meaningful contribution to the UK economy through ticket sales, hospitality, broadcasting and tourism, particularly at iconic venues like Alexandra Palace and The Crucible. These events attract international visitors, fill hotels and project British sport to international audiences.

“But we should also be honest. Both properties are commercially successful. Public money should only ever be considered if it is targeted and conditional, not simply underwriting ventures that can already stand on their own two feet.”

Responding to West’s question in the commons, Starmer stated: “The People’s Palace is an iconic British venue.

“A home for darts, snooker and world class music; it is vital we support brilliant venues that give so much to our cultural life and that’s why we’re providing almost £200m to preserve heritage buildings across the country so venues like Alexandra Palace can have a bright future.”

Alexandra Palace representatives were approached for comment.