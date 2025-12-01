World Darts Championship extends title sponsor deal with Paddy Power

Paddy Power’s sponsorship of the World Darts Championship will near a decade

Paddy Power’s title sponsorship of the World Darts Championship will near a decade after the bookie extended its deal with the showpiece event by another five years.

The Flutter-owned firm took over from Cazoo in December 2023 and will be the title sponsor until at least 2031 after penning a half-decade extension with the Professional Darts Corporation.

The World Darts Championship, hosted at north London venue Alexandra Palace, is one of the staple sports events over the festive period and last time out saw teenager Luke Littler pick up his first title.

The extension comes just a week after bookies were hit with new gambling taxes by Rachel Reeves in the Chancellor’s Budget.

PDC chief executive Matt Porter said: “Paddy Power has had a hugely positive impact on the World Darts Championship over the past two years.

“Their creativity, investment and passion for the sport have elevated the tournament to new heights, delivering an unforgettable experience for fans in the arena and millions watching around the world.”

World Darts Championship deal

The deal has seen a push for prostate cancer awareness, with the Irish betting brand donating more than £2m to Prostate Cancer UK over the last two championships – including £1,000 for each and every maximum hit at Ally Pally during the tournament.

A Paddy Power spokesperson said that the championships “is the greatest party in sport and we’re proud to extend our sponsorship for another five years”, adding that “we promise we’ll keep bringing more excitement, entertainment and unmistakable Paddy Power mischief to the event wherever it’s held.”

The World Darts Championship begins on 11 December with January’s first-to-seven-set final seeing the winner take home £1m out of a total prize pot of £5m.

Porter added: “We are delighted to extend this partnership through to 2031 and look forward to working together to continue growing the event, supporting the players, and using the global platform of darts to raise vital funds and awareness for Prostate Cancer UK.”