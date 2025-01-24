Australian Open prize money 2025: How much can tennis players earn?

Australian Open prize money is up almost 12 per cent on last year

There has never been a more lucrative time to be a top tennis player, with prize money at the Australian Open more than doubling in the last 10 years.

The Grand Slam is paying out A$96.5m ($61m/£49m) in total over the fortnight in Melbourne, where play culminates with the women’s and men’s singles finals this weekend.

That is almost 12 per cent up on last year, an increase of 36 per cent over five years and 119 per cent in the last decade, say organisers Tennis Australia.

The Australian Open singles champions will each receive A$3.5m ($2.2m/£1.8m), up 11 per cent from A$3.15m, but prize money has been boosted across the board.

Players banked A$132,000 ($83,000/£66,000) just for reaching the first round, as Britain’s Cameron Norrie and Sonay Kartal did.

Those who made it to round two, like Brits Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart and Jodie Burrage, collected prize money of A$200,000 ($126,000/£100,000).

Emma Raducanu and Jacob Fearnley pocketed A$290,000 ($182,000/£145,000), the biggest payday of the young Scot’s career so far, for getting to round three.

Jack Draper, meanwhile, picked up A$420,000 ($264,000/£210,000) in prize money for his run to the fourth round, the Londoner’s best display at the Australian Open.

Women’s finalists Madison Keys and Aryna Sabalenka and men’s finalists Jannik Sinner and Alexander Zverev are all guaranteed at least A$1.9m ($1.2m/£952,000).

Australian Open prize money v other Grand Slams

Payouts may be on the up in Melbourne but the Australian Open still lags behind the other three tennis Grand Slams for prize money, when converted to US dollars.

The French Open is next, paying $2.61m each to Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz for their singles triumphs last year at Roland Garros.

Wimbledon is the second most lucrative, with Barbora Krejcikova and Alcaraz receiving $3.43m apiece for going all the way on the lawns of SW19.

The US Open offers the most prize money of any Grand Slam and last year’s champions, Sabalenka and Sinner, benefited to the tune of $3.6m.

But the most lucrative tennis tournaments of all are away from the prestigious big four.

An unbeaten champion at the ATP Finals can pick up $4.9m, while the female equivalent, the WTA Finals in Riyadh, that sum is even bigger, at $5.2m.

And naturally, the men’s event with the most prize money on offer is also in Saudi Arabia: the 6 Kings Slam, for which inaugural winner Sinner banked $6m last year.