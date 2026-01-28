Hakluyt taps Lord Sedwill and Economist’s Lara Boro for board roles

Lord Mark Sedwill and the Economist Group’s chief executive officer have joined the board of strategic advisory firm Hakluyt.

Lord Sedwill, the former cabinet secretary and head of the Home Civil Service under both Prime Ministers Theresa May and Boris Johnson, also served as a national security adviser.

The company describes him as “one of the UK’s most distinguished former public servants [with] a deep understanding of geopolitics and international affairs”.

The firm believes the firm’s offer to clients operating in an increasingly uncertain global economic context will be strengthened by his appointment.

Lara Boro, chief executive officer of The Economist Group, will also join the board, bringing her “experience in digital transformation, strategic expansion, and global brand development”.

She has held senior roles at The Financial Times, Informa and CPA Global.

Corporate intelligence

Hakluyt is a high-end British strategic advisory firm that often operates in the shadows of the corporate world. Headquartered in London, it is known for its deep roots in the intelligence community, founded in 1995 by former officials of the British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6).

Commenting on the appointments, managing partner Thomas Ellis, said: “I am delighted to welcome Lara [Boro] and Mark [Sedwill] to our board of directors. Their expertise, integrity and breadth of experience align strongly with Hakluyt’s values and aspirations, and they will play an important role in shaping the firm’s next phase of growth and innovation.”

Lord Sedwill added: “Leaders today face myriad challenges, and the advice that Hakluyt provides is unparalleled. I’m very pleased to be joining the board to help the firm build on its strong momentum.”

“I look forward to contributing my experience to support the firm’s continued growth,” Boro added.

The firm’s international advisory board is chaired by William Hague and includes the immunologist Professor Sir John Bell, former Unilever boss Niall FitzGerald, City grandee Sir Douglas Flint, former top spook Sir Iain Lobban and the executive chairman of Sony, Kenichiro Yoshida.