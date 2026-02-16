K2 Partnering Solutions Appoints Srinivas Rao as Chief Executive Officer

K2 Partnering Solutions, a global leader in consultative technology and talent solutions, today announced the appointment of Srinivas Rao as Chief Executive Officer.

Srinivas is a seasoned global executive with more than 28 years of experience driving value creation, scalable growth, and operational transformation across digital, consulting, IT services, and business services. He brings deep expertise in leading complex, multi-market organisations and has successfully scaled $800M+ P&Ls, working closely with boards, sponsors, and executive leadership teams across the USA, UK, Europe, the Middle East, and APAC.

Most recently, Srinivas served as Chief Business Officer and a member of the Executive Council at LTIMindtree, where he was accountable for growth acceleration, market expansion, strategic customer relationships, and operating performance across a highly complex regional footprint. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in strengthening go-to-market execution, driving margin discipline, and scaling enterprise client partnerships.

Across prior leadership roles at Sutherland, Conduent, Capgemini, and Infosys, Srinivas has consistently delivered organic and inorganic growth, operating model transformation, and execution at scale. Often in fast-paced, performance-driven environments aligned with investor expectations.

K2 Partnering Solutions is entering a new phase of growth, focused on strengthening its global operating model, expanding strategic client relationships, and accelerating value creation across its Technology and Consulting offerings. Srinivas’s appointment reflects the company’s commitment to disciplined execution, scalable growth, and strong leadership as it continues to evolve its platform and capabilities.

Commenting on his appointment, Srinivas said:

“I’m excited to join K2 Partnering Solutions at such a pivotal time in its journey. K2 has a strong foundation, a differentiated market position, and deep client relationships globally. I look forward to working with the Board and leadership team to build on this momentum, strengthening execution, scaling the platform, and delivering sustainable growth and value for our clients, partners, and people.”

Ashok Vemuri, Chairman, added:

“Srini brings a rare combination of global leadership experience, operational rigour, and growth mindset. His track record of scaling complex organisations and driving performance makes him exceptionally well suited to lead K2 into its next chapter.”

