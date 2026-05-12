‘Fragile leadership’: Activist investor urges Intertek to engage with EQT takeover

Shareholders are split over Intertek's £10bn takeover offer

Activist investor Primestone Capital has urged the board of FTSE 100 testing firm Intertek to engage with a takeover offer from a Swedish private equity giant, in signs a shareholder revolt over its stance could be brewing.

Other major shareholders in the quality assurance business had commended its board for blocking three successive bids by private equity firm EQT, claiming their £59 per share offer undervalues the company.

Intertek’s share price jumped nearly five per cent on Tuesday’s open, to 5,206p, in signs investors are warming to its refusal to be bought.

But Primestone, which owns around 0.5 per cent of Intertek, has written to its board urging the firm to “engage constructively” with EQT.

Intertek provides testing and assurance services for companies from around the world and commands a market value of around £7.8bn.

Intertek resists third offer from Swedes

The latest offer from EQT came on Friday, and valued the firm at £8.9bn or £10.3bn including debt, but was rejected.

“The board of Intertek has carefully reviewed the further revised proposal with its advisers and unanimously concluded that it significantly undervalues Intertek and its future prospects and there is significant execution risk given its conditional nature,” it said last week.

A number of key shareholders called on Intertek to hold firm over the weekend, urging it to resist any further approaches.

Read more Investors urge FTSE-100 Intertek to resist takeover pressure

Intertek is due to demerger its energy and infrastructure division, and a pair of funds which account for close to £300m of the firm’s value said EQT’s offers fail to recognise the value that will be added by this spin-off.

But Primestone claimed the latest £59 per share offer does not undervalue the firm, and instead offers a 55 per cent premium on the company’s “undisturbed share price”.

Investor hits out at ‘fragile’ board

The fund took aim at Intertek’s chief executive André Lacroix, saying the offer represents “more shareholder value creation than the company has achieved over the last 11 years” since his appointment.

Primestone said it is concerned about Intertek’s “fragile” governance: “We are troubled by the concentration of influence at the executive level, precisely at the moment when independent Board oversight matters most.”

The fund suggested the board is refusing to engage with EQT because its financial interests “do not seem aligned” with its shareholders, as its members’ shares in Intertek are worth less than their annual fees.

Primestone wrote: “We believe the Board and Mr Lacroix have a unique opportunity to cap their tenure by delivering an attractive windfall to shareholders, cementing a positive legacy.

“Conversely, a continued failure to engage will create the perception that Intertek’s Board is entrenched and disconnected from its shareholders.”

Intertek declined to comment.