Andy Murray has confirmed the worst kept secret in tennis: that he will retire from the game he loves after the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The three-time Grand Slam winner won gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016 and had long hinted that this Games would represent his swansong.

“Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament @Olympics,” Murray, 37, wrote on social media.

“Competing for 🇬🇧 have been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I’m extremely proud to get do it one final time!”

The former Wimbledon champion is due to play both the singles and men’s doubles, alongside Dan Evans, at Paris 2024

In addition to his two Olympic golds, Murray also won silver in the mixed doubles alongside Laura Robson at London 2012.

He then led Great Britain to the Davis Cup title in 2015 in one of the most single-handed efforts in the history of the competition.

Murray played his last match at Wimbledon earlier this month in a first-round men’s doubles defeat alongside his brother Jamie.

He was forced to withdraw from the singles by a back problem that occurred just a fortnight before the championships while playing at Queen’s Club.

The Scot was also due to play mixed doubles with Emma Raducanu but his partner pulled out at the 11th hour amid concerns that aggravating a wrist injury could hamper her singles run.

Murray has indicated all year that this would be his last season on the circuit and said he hoped to have one last chance to play the Olympics before retirement.

The Games officially begin on Friday, with the tennis commencing on Saturday at Roland Garros, home of the French Open.