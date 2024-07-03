Andy Murray teams up with fellow British ace in Wimbledon mixed doubles

Murray is to play mixed doubles with Raducanu at Wimbledon

Andy Murray is to team up with fellow British grand slam winner Emma Raducanu in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon, his team has announced.

Murray is already due to play in the men’s doubles alongside his brother Jamie but admitted defeat in his battle to be fit for the singles competition on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old is making his final appearance at Wimbledon this month ahead of his planned retirement later this year.

Murray is a two-time winner of the men’s singles title at Wimbledon and also won the US Open, where Raducanu completed a fairytale triumph in 2021.

It will be a grand slam debut in doubles for Raducanu, whose only tour-level doubles match came in Washington two years ago.

The 21-year-old did float the idea of teaming up with Murray two years ago, though, telling BBC Breakfast: “We haven’t actually spoken about it but it’s something we feel we both want to do.”

They have appeared across the net from each other back in the summer of 2020, when a Battle of the Brits event was staged at the National Tennis Centre during the Covid-related hiatus.

Murray made a reluctant decision to pull out of singles at Wimbledon on Tuesday morning having run out of time in his bid to recover from back surgery.

He is set to play his first men’s doubles match alongside brother Jamie on Thursday, with the opening round of the mixed held on Friday and Saturday.

Asked following her first-round win on Monday about Murray’s influence on her, Raducanu said: “I think the biggest advice is just how he’s always taken care of his operations, how he manages his people.

“I haven’t really spoken to him so much. I think for me it’s just watching him operate day to day, watching him be absolutely on it with everything. Even in practice now, he’s so on it to the minute.

“I think me, when I was a bit younger maybe, showing up 15 minutes before practice to do a few arm curls, swing my hand around and warm up. He’s there for an hour and a half doing treatment. He just sets really good examples.”

