Emma Raducanu hints at doubles partnership with Andy Murray at Wimbledon

Raducanu made headlines with a run to the last 16 of Wimbledon -where Murray has won twice – last year

Emma Raducanu has raised the the possibility of teaming up with Andy Murray in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon this summer.

US Open champion Raducanu, 19, and three-time Grand Slam winner Murray, 35, are the two biggest stars in British tennis.

“We haven’t spoken about it but it’s something we feel we both want to do,” said Raducanu. “I’m not sure if this is going to be the year but hopefully it will happen.”

When asked if it would be soon, she told the BBC “soonish”.

Raducanu burst onto the scene at Wimbledon last year, claiming several big scalps on her debut at a Grand Slam event.

The teenager’s run only finished when she was forced to retire from her last-16 match against Ajla Tomljanovic with breathing difficulties.

Just weeks later she stunned the sport by becoming the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam at the US Open.

Murray has previously enjoyed some high-profile mixed doubles partnerships, including with Serena Williams at last year’s Wimbledon.

He also won silver alongside fellow Briton Laura Robson at the London 2012 Olympics.

The former world No1 is currently trying to rediscover his form after a debilitating series of injury problems.

Raducanu is due to begin her preparations for Wimbledon by playing at the Nottingham Open, her first grass court event of the year, today.

She has struggled to hit the heights of her breakthrough season, switching coaches three times along the way.

“It has been a really tricky 12 months, to be honest. It hasn’t always been easy,” Raducanu said.

“I’ve definitely learnt a lot about myself and I would say my approach is definitely different now.

“I’m a lot more focused on the process of what I’m doing every single day because I know that’s the only thing I can control.”