Paris 2024: Team GB name tennis squad, Raducanu declines spot

Emma Raducanu has declined an opportunity to represent Great Britain at the Paris 2024 Olympics this summer.

Emma Raducanu has declined an opportunity to represent Great Britain at the Paris 2024 Olympics this summer.

The 21-year-old former Us Open champion was offered a International Tennis Federation wildcard to enter the Paris 2024 Olympics, at Roland Garros, but declined the invitation.

But Andy Murray, two time gold medalist in the men’s singles, will compete in the French capital.

British No1 Jack Draper, as well as Cameron Norrie and Dan Evans, will compete in the men’s singles. Katie Boulter will contest the women’s doubles.

Murray and Evans are set to team up for the second Team GB doubles team, behind Neal Skupski and Joe Salisbury while the women’s doubles will likely see a team of Boulter and Heather Watson and one of Harriet Dart and Maia Lumsden.

The full entry list will be confirmed on July 4.

Golden Murray

Paris 2024 selection

Team GB Chef de Mission, Mark England said: “It’s a huge privilege to once again announce our tennis players for Team GB. The calibre of the team gets stronger with every Games, and it is great to see a mix of returning and first time Olympians.

“Two-time Olympic Champion Andy Murray was our flag bearer in Rio, and he continues to lead by example through his commitment to the Olympic Games and Team GB in what will be his fifth Olympics. We are also delighted to welcome back Joe and Neal as returning Olympians, and I am sure they will all pass on the best of their insight to the four debutantes of Katie, Jack, Cam and Dan.”

Iain Bates, LTA Olympic Team Leader, said: “We are thrilled with the team that we have been able to select for these Olympic Games in Paris, which promises to be one of the most exciting yet and we are all really looking forward to being part of Team GB. We are delighted to have four players in Jack, Cam, Dan and Katie all making their debut this year, joined by a decorated Olympian in Andy and a strong pairing of Joe and Neal playing their second Olympics.”

Slam winner Raducanu

Team GB Olympic tennis team so far: