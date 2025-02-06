Exclusive: Former GB News presenter Dan Wootton named as defendant in High Court claim

Former GB News presenter Dan Wootton has been named as the defendant in a claim filed at the High Court last month.

Unusually for a High Court case, an anonymity order has been granted protecting the identity of the claimant. Details of the claim against Wootton have not yet been made public.

The anonymity order states the claimant should be referred to as “YXN”. The claim was filed on 23 January, with the anonymity order granted on 29 January.

City AM understands Wootton has not yet been served in relation to the proceedings and is unaware of the details of the claim.

Solicitors Leigh Day, instructed by the claimant, declined to comment. Wootton declined to comment.

In February 2024 Wootton was cleared by the Metropolitan police of alleged criminal behaviour following a six-month investigation.

In a statement released at the time Wootton said: “I have now been completely cleared in two investigations by the Metropolitan and Scottish police, who have confirmed they will be taking no further action.”

There is no indication the High Court filing is related to these historic allegations.

Wootton rose to prominence at The Sun and News of the World newspapers, winning showbiz reporter of the year at the British Press Awards three times.

He parted ways with the MailOnline and GB News after misogynistic comments were made on his show by Laurence Fox about the political journalist Ava Evans.

He has since launched an independent media brand, Dan Wootton Outspoken.