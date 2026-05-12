Angelalign Technology Inc. (6699.HK) Applauds European Court Rejection of Patent Infringement Claim

Angelalign Technology Inc. (6699.HK) (“Angel”) (http://www.angelaligner.com) today said it was grateful that the Local Division Düsseldorf (Germany) of the Unified Patent Court rejected a request by Align Technology Inc. (ALGN) for Angel to cease and desist from using its A7 Premolar Extraction Solution.

Angel denied that the A7 tooth movement protocol infringes any patents as alleged by Align Technology Inc. (ALGN). The court rejected Align’s request for Angel to preliminarily cease its use of the feature, a decision Angel applauded.

“We respect the Düsseldorf Local Division’s ruling and will continue to make our case that Angel has not violated any valid patents,” said Dr. Arno Riße, Angel’s attorney at the Arnold Ruess law firm of Düsseldorf. “We are grateful that the court decided not to grant Align’s request for preliminary measures. Angel takes intellectual property rights seriously and is careful not to infringe on legitimate patents.”

“We categorically deny the allegations of infringement and are fully confident in our position,” added Angel’s Chief Commercial Officer and SVP, Richard Hirschland. “We look forward to continue using the litigation to tell the Angel success story and help attract more customers to Angel around the world.”

Angel has a rich heritage of clinically driven innovation during its 20-plus year history. We have proudly led the clear-aligner field in innovation for many years. Among our cutting-edge products are the award-winning angelButton, the angelHook, the A6 mandibular advancement system (now celebrating its ten-year anniversary), the angel KiD system, and the Intelligent Root System. The company is committed to bringing fair and healthy competition to the marketplace to benefit doctors and their patients.

Angel’s products regularly receive high doctor-satisfaction scores. Our flexible manufacturing system has been widely praised for turning complex clinical ideas into workable solutions. These innovations, powered by a corporate culture that focuses on treating employees and customers well, have led to impressive global growth for Angel, which is expected to continue.

About Angelalign Technology Inc.

Founded in 2003 and celebrating over 2 million smiles worldwide, Angelalign Technology Inc. (HK:6699) (Angel Aligner) provides digital technology-driven clear aligner products and services to meet the needs of dental professionals and patients worldwide. Now the #2 aligner company globally, the Company’s innovative portfolio — including the KiD aligner system, angelButton, A6 Mandibular Advancement, angelHook, and the iOrtho™ digital planning platform — reflects 23+ years of clinical innovation and a mission to deliver Complexity with Confidence for orthodontists and their patients. Listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2021, Angelalign launched its global expansion strategy in 2023, with products and services now reaching over 60 countries and regions. Angel Aligner entered the North American market three years ago and is expanding rapidly, including with a new 52,000 sq. ft. U.S. manufacturing facility. Learn more at www.angelaligner.com

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Contact

Media Contact:

Sue Kolb

sue.kolb@angelaligner.com

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