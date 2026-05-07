Interactive Brokers Launches Access to Korean Equities, Breaking New Ground for Global Investors

Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR), an automated global broker, today announced the launch of access to equities listed on the Korea Exchange (KRX), becoming the first major US-based broker to offer seamless trading in Korea’s $1.8 trillion equity market.

Korea ranks fourth among Asia’s equity markets and tenth globally by market capitalization, with over $10 billion in daily volume – liquidity comparable to many European exchanges. The market is home to category-leading semiconductor manufacturers, automotive innovators, and consumer technology companies with global footprints, including Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, and Hyundai Motor. As one of Asia’s most liquid markets, Korea represents a point of entry for international investors seeking exposure to the region’s technology leadership and industrial innovation.

For investors operating across multiple markets and time zones, Interactive Brokers’ launch expands the ability to build truly global portfolios with the same integrated trading experience Interactive Brokers provides across all asset classes and regions.

Eligible clients worldwide can now access Korean equities with same-day account enablement, real-time execution, and transparent institutional-grade pricing. IBKR clients can trade Korean equities and derivatives alongside over 170 global markets spanning stocks, options, futures, currencies, bonds, funds and more from a single unified platform.

“Korea is one of Asia’s most dynamic equity markets, and access to the KRX enables our clients to more comprehensively manage their Asian exposure,” said David Friedland, Managing Director for Asia Pacific at Interactive Brokers. “This launch is a natural extension of our mission to continually expand market access, ensuring our clients can seize investment opportunities wherever they exist. This market has long deserved a place in truly diversified portfolios, and Korean equities can now be traded with the same ease and efficiency as other markets on our platform.”

Access to Korean equities through Interactive Brokers includes more than 1,800 listed securities, multi-currency support with FX conversion commissions as low as 0.20 basis points or 0.0020% of the trade value, integrated portfolio margining across global holdings where applicable, and API access for algorithmic trading strategies.

Existing Interactive Brokers clients can begin trading Korean equities immediately by enabling KRX market data and trading permissions in Client Portal. New clients can open accounts online, with most approvals completed within one business day.

For additional information about access to Korean equities, visit:

US and countries served by IB LLC: Korea Exchange (KRX)

Canada: Korea Exchange (KRX)

United Kingdom: Korea Exchange (KRX)

Europe: Korea Exchange (KRX)

Hong Kong: Korea Exchange (KRX)

Singapore: Korea Exchange (KRX)

Australia: Korea Exchange (KRX)

Access to equities on the Korea Exchange through Interactive Brokers is not available to residents of Korea, clients of Interactive Brokers Securities Japan Inc., or clients of Interactive Brokers India Pvt. Ltd.

The best-informed investors choose Interactive Brokers

About Interactive Brokers Group, Inc.:

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBKR) is a member of the S&P 500. Its affiliates provide automated trade execution and custody of securities, commodities, foreign exchange, and forecast contracts around the clock on over 170 markets in numerous countries and currencies from a single unified platform to clients worldwide. We serve individual investors, hedge funds, proprietary trading groups, financial advisors and introducing brokers. Our four decades of focus on technology and automation have enabled us to equip our clients with a uniquely sophisticated platform to manage their investment portfolios. We strive to provide our clients with advantageous execution prices and trading, risk and portfolio management tools, research facilities and investment products, all at low or no cost, positioning them to achieve superior returns on investments. Interactive Brokers has consistently earned recognition as a top broker, garnering multiple awards and accolades from respected industry sources such as Barron’s, Investopedia, Stockbrokers.com, and many others.

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View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260506438968/en/

Contact

Contacts for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. Media: Katherine Ewert, media@ibkr.com

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Interactive Brokers (Nasdaq: IBKR) today announced the launch of access to equities listed on the Korea Exchange (KRX),

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Interactive Brokers today announced the launch of access to equities listed on the Korea Exchange (KRX), becoming the first major US-based broker to offer seamless trading in Korea’s $1.8 trillion equity market.

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