Andy Murray withdraws from Roland Garros singles at Olympic Games

Andy Murray’s farewell tour to tennis took a hit this morning with the Brit withdrawing from the Olympic Games singles.

Andy Murray’s farewell tour to tennis took a hit this morning with the Brit withdrawing from the Olympic Games singles.

The two-time gold medal winner took the decision on the eve of Paris 2024 and will instead focus on the men’s doubles with Dan Evans.

“I’ve take the decision to withdraw from the singles to concentrate on the doubles with Dan,” he said.

“Our practice has been great and we’re playing well together.

“I’m really looking forward to getting started and representing Team GB one more time.”

Murray won singles gold in London and Rio while also picking up a mixed doubles silver at the Olympic Games in 2012.

But he was injured earlier this year at Queen’s club which forced his withdrawal from Wimbledon earlier this month.

He did manage to play men’s doubles with his brother Jamie but a first round defeat ended his Grand Slam career.

He planned on reviving it with former US Open winner and fellow Briton Emma Raducanu in the mixed doubles at the grass Grand Slam but she withdrew the day before their match.

Murray revealed this week he is yet to speak to Raducanu since she pulled out but insisted that he has not held a grudge.

Murray goodbye

The Olympic Games’ tennis programme will be held at the famous Roland Garros, home to the clay courts of the French Open.

Murray will now contest the men’s doubles while Jack Draper and Cameron Norrie will represent Team GB in the men’s singles.

He has already confirmed that he will retire after the Olympic Games.

“Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament @Olympics,” Murray, 37, wrote on social media this week.

“Competing for 🇬🇧 have been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I’m extremely proud to get do it one final time!”