Six-time Paralympic champion David Weir retires from GB racing

Six-time Paralympic gold medallist David Weir this morning announced his retirement from Great Britain competition after finishing fifth in the T54 wheelchair marathon at Paris 2024.

The Paralympic legend, 45, who first won gold in Beijing, said he would continue to race in the London Marathon.

“I’m quite emotional as I know it’s my last race for GB, this will be my last international,” Weir said on Sunday.

“I’ll still do the major marathons as I really enjoy them and I’ve got Berlin in two weeks.

“I knew before I came to Paris and I’ve been thinking about it all week. It’s the decision I want to do. It’s the right decision.”

Weir: I could be his dad

Marcel Hug of Switzerland won the marathon by over three minutes but eight-time London marathon winner Weir was only fifth. He failed to medal at Paris 2024.

“My body just couldn’t cope with it today to be honest,” he added.

“I was the oldest in that field today but still highly competitive. Daniel [Romanchuk, who finished fourth] is 20 years younger than me – I could be his dad – so I’m doing alright. I gave it my all today and that’s all I can give.

“I’ll look back on my GB career with pride. I don’t really pat myself on the back. I should really, I should be proud of what I’ve done.

“I’ve had a great career. I’m trying not to get emotional but it’s time. I think it’s time.”

Paris was the seventh Paralympics for Weir, who began has his competitive career at the quadrennial event in Atlanta in 1996.

Weir won two medals in Beijing and four in London in 2012.

The Paralympics conclude on Sunday evening with the closing ceremony.

Great Britain are set to finish second behind China in the medal table with an impressive games putting them ahead of the United States.