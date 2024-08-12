Team GB Olympian Tom Daley retires from diving

Tom Daley has retired from diving after winning a silver medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The Brit competed in five Olympic Games and won medals in London, Rio, Tokyo and Paris.

“It’s hard to talk about,” an emotional Daley said upon return to the UK from Paris.

“I’m very proud.

“I want to spend time with my family… it’s very overwhelming.

“I am proud of my career.”

Added Daley: “Right now this is a lot but I am happy with how everything has gone. It is hard when you say goodbye and there’s lots of things to process but I think it is the right time.

“I got to compete in front of my family and my kids [husband Dustin Lance Black and sons, Robbie and Phoenix], I got to be flag bearer.”

The 30-year-old took two years out of diving following Tokyo but returned to take a silver medal with Noah Williams in the 10m synchronised diving.

“I am happy, but it’s hard to talk when you loved something so much,” Daley added.

Daley achievements