Premier League and EFL kick-start talks over billion-pound deal

The Premier League and EFL are back in talks over a new financial agreement

The Premier League and EFL are back in ongoing discussions over a new multi-billion-pound financial redistribution deal after more than a year of deadlock.

Executives from the top flight and the English Football League, which operates the three divisions directly below, have met twice in the last few weeks and have another summit scheduled for the near future.

The talks have been described as robust but are seen as a positive step following the lengthy stand-off.

It comes as the Football Governance Bill completes its passage through the House of Lords and moves to the Commons, where it could be passed into legislation by the summer.

The bill will give the incoming independent football regulator backstop powers to impose a financial settlement on the Premier League and EFL if they cannot agree a deal.

EFL clubs currently receive over £500m a year from the Premier League’s central media rights sales. They are seeking a sum closer to £1bn, or 25 per cent.

The talks, which took place in London, were attended by Premier League chief executive Richard Masters, EFL counterpart Trevor Birch, West Ham United vice-chairman Baroness Brady, Arsenal director Tim Lewis, Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish, Brentford chairman Cliff Crown and representatives of four EFL teams.

The Premier League has opposed the introduction of the football regulator, with top clubs set to bear the majority of the cost of the new watchdog. The EFL, meanwhile, has supported its creation as it gives its clubs leverage in financial negotiations.

One source close to the talks alleged that Premier League executives asked representatives of EFL teams to join it opposing the regulator. Insiders at both organisations denied that any specific proposal was made or rejected.

The football regulator will place an additional administrative and cost burden on clubs in the top four divisions.

Premier League teams will foot the majority of the bill for the watchdog, which is set to have a budget of £10m, but the impact could be felt sharply by those lower down the pyramid too.