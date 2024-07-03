Raducanu through as Brit Kartal makes Wimbledon history

Emma Raducanu breezed through to the third round of Wimbledon as fellow Brit Sonay Kartal made history at the All England Club.

Emma Raducanu breezed through to the third round of Wimbledon as fellow Brit Sonay Kartal made history at the All England Club.

The former British No1 Raducanu swept aside Elise Mertens 6-1 6-2 to earn a spot in the next round.

Kartal became the first British woman since 1997 to come into the tournament as a qualifier and reach the third round after she beat world No45 Clara Burel 6-3 5-7 6-3.

Raducanu will be pleased with the ease of her win given she has agreed to play mixed doubles with Andy Murray in what will be the Scottish veteran’s last appearance at the Championships.

“I feel so, so welcome here. Court No1 is my favourite court [at Wimbledon],” Raducanu said to a rowdy Wimbledon audience. “I played some really good tennis today, I am really pleased.

“I am over the moon to be playing here and to extend my stay by just one more day.

“I am playing really good tennis. I am happy to reap some of the rewards.

“My doubles record isn’t the longest but I couldn’t say no [to Murray]. It is a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

Elsewhere at the All England Club Brit Dan Evans lost to Alejandro Tabilo.