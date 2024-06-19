Savour Andy Murray’s Wimbledon swansong, Greg Rusedski tells British tennis fans

Rusedski says Murray has nothing to prove as he prepares for what could be his final Wimbledon

Greg Rusedski has urged British fans to savour every moment of Andy Murray’s upcoming Wimbledon campaign as the two-time champion edges closer to retirement.

Murray has not yet put a date on his farewell but has indicated that he may hang up his racket after this summer’s Wimbledon and Paris 2024 Olympics.

He is even teaming up with brother Jamie in the men’s doubles at Wimbledon for the first time and has been selected for a fifth Games by Team GB – his main goal for the year.

While the days of Murray being in contention to win Grand Slams and gold medals may be over, Rusedski believes his fellow former British No1 could still spring a surprise or two.

“He has nothing to prove in his career,” said Rusedski, who attended Pickleball England’s Pickleball Slam alongside Johanna Konta, and top British pickleball players Louis Laville, Thaddea Lock, James Chaudry and Pei-Chuan Kao in Kingston.

“He is a double Olympic gold medallist, two-time Wimbledon champion, US Open champion – he’s basically the most decorated British male tennis player in the Open era and he should be very proud of his career.

“I think people should savour him this Wimbledon because this could be his last Wimbledon. If he could win a few rounds, it would be fantastic. If he got to the fourth round in the second week, that would be sensational.

“You’ve got to take each match as it comes and hope for the best. He’s already done his service for British tennis, winning the Davis Cup as well and everything he’s achieved.”

Murray suffered a worrying knee injury in March but has recovered in time to rubber-stamp his ticket to the Olympics and play the grass-court season.

Having retired in 2007, Rusedski is all too familiar with the uncertainties that come with the end of a playing career and has some advice for Murray on what comes next.

“It’s about finding things, whether in tennis or out of tennis,” Rusedski added. “He’s got options and time to spend with family, having a lovely wife and four kids. That’s a massive thing having a consistent lifestyle rather than being on the road 30 weeks a year.

“He can do what he wants to. He’s achieved everything in this sport. Now it’s about enjoying the rest of your life and finding other passions you can get involved with, whether it’s business or sport or whatever it is. The world’s his oyster to do whatever he’d like to do with it.”

Rusedski has been a regular media pundit in retirement but has recently become hooked on pickleball. The 1997 US Open finalist is an ambassador for Pickleball England and is excited for the future of the fast-growing racket sport.

He added: “I’m 50 now and in America, pickleball’s grown a lot. It’s very sociable, it’s a lot of fun and it’s growing in this country. It’s very fun, very competitive.

“I got involved because I like the sport and I want to be on this journey from the beginning because I’m sure it’ll have fantastic growth.”