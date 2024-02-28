Andy Murray reveals Paris 2024 Olympic ambition and retirement thinking

Murray rates his London 2012 Olympic gold as his finest hour

Andy Murray has declared that he wants one more shot at the Olympics in Paris this summer before his retirement from tennis.

The Briton rates his London 2012 gold medal the highlight of his career and successfully defended his men’s singles title in Rio four years later.

Competing for Team GB at Paris 2024 would be a fitting stage for the final act of a career Murray has admitted is in its final months.

“It’s been brilliant experiences, especially in London and Rio, but I also learnt some great lessons from Beijing. Hopefully I can get the chance to compete in another one,” he said.

“I would say this because I’ve done well in the Olympics, but I also know how I felt when I lost in the first round in Beijing – that was a really harsh lesson for me.

“I was so excited to be part of an Olympic Games and I was really devastated by that because I [was] not going to get a chance to do this for another four years.”

Murray has not passed the third round of a Grand Slam since 2017 and in recent months has struggled to string together any kind of winning run.

The 36-year-old has spoken about nearing the end of his playing days but has not decided how much notice he will give people once he decides on a retirement date.

Murray has struggled for form but wants more shot at the Olympic Games

“There’s no right way of finishing your career and everyone is different so what might be the right way for [Roger] Federer might not be the right way for [Rafael] Nadal, might not be the right way for [Novak] Djokovic,” he added to the BBC’s Today Programme.

“Pete Sampras won the US Open, didn’t say anything and didn’t play tennis again. Roger Federer finished his career playing a doubles match with Rafa Nadal. Who would’ve expected that? But I thought it was an amazing way to finish – his greatest rival being on the same side of the net as him was really special.

“When the time is right I will probably say something before I play my last match and my last tournament. Whether I say anything months ahead of time, I don’t know.”