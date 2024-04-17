Andy Murray receives French Open boost as he steps up injury comeback

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – MARCH 24: Andy Murray of Great Britain returns a shot against Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic on Day 9 of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 24, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Andy Murray has been included on the entry list for next month’s French Open as he continues his recuperation from an ankle injury.

The Briton ruptured ligaments at the Miami Open last month but is now out of a protective boot and hoping to start hitting on court again soon, his team said this week.

Murray has not played at Roland Garros since 2020, when he lost in the first round to Stan Wawrinka, and has recently preferred to concentrate on preparing for the grass court season.

The two-time Wimbledon champion is expected to target a farewell appearance at his home Grand Slam this summer before hanging up his racket later in the year.

Murray, who won Olympic gold at London 2012, has also said that he would like to play at the Paris 2024 Games if his form justifies selection for Team GB.

The Scot, who turns 37 next month, has entered eight tournaments so far this season and in Miami he won back-to-back matches for the first time since August.

But he sustained the ankle injury in a hard-fought third-round defeat to Czech Tomas Machac, which went to a final-set tie-break.

Fears that he might need surgery were allayed by Murray’s camp on Tuesday, but they added that no date had yet been set for his return to action.

Emma Raducanu’s hopes of playing the French Open may rest on receiving a wild card or entering qualifying, however.

The former US Open champion has been listed as the fifth alternate so will get a place in the main draw if enough players withdraw.

Failing that, Raducanu will have to earn her place at the second Grand Slam of the year via the qualifying rounds.

The south Londoner missed most of last year after having surgery on her wrists and ankle but has shown flashes of form this year.

She reached the third round at Indian Wells last month and won her match to help Great Britain beat France in the Billie Jean King Cup last week.