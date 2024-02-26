Murray calls for unity amid Saudi-backed tennis ‘super tour’ rumours

DOHA, QATAR – FEBRUARY 21: Andy Murray of Great Britain reacts against Jakub Mensik of Czech Republic in their second round match during the Qatar ExxonMobil Open at Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex on February 21, 2024 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

Andy Murray fears a breakaway tennis ‘super tour’, potentially involving investment from Saudi Arabia, would divide the sport.

The British tennis player told Abu Dhabi-owned newspaper The National that the conflicting organisers are only “looking out for their best interests” rather than working together.

“Tennis is in a difficult spot just now because I don’t think anyone knows exactly what’s next,” Murray said.

“I know there’s issues between Tennis Australia and the ATP; the Grand Slams and the ATP and the WTA. There’s obviously been discussions with Saudi Arabia.

“Who’s going to work with them and what’s that going to look like? Will that be a tournament that happens there? Will it be multiple tournaments?

“Will there be like this ‘premier super tour’ that the Slams are creating with Saudi Arabia? I don’t know. I don’t know what it’s going to look like.

“Everyone’s looking out for their best interests and that’s not always the best thing for the sport. Everyone is sort of fighting a bit with each other and it would be much easier if everyone actually worked together for the common good.

“That’s what I hope will happen; I’d say it’s unlikely.”

Speculation around a tennis ‘super tour’, which could see the four Grand Slams join up with the Masters 1000 events, began last year.

It could mirror LIV Golf, the lucrative breakaway circuit bankrolled by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Men and women’s tennis organisers ATP and WTA would be left with less significant tournaments as well as the end-of-year finals.

ATP president Andrea Gaudenizi has previously called for more cooperation between the various governing bodies that run tennis.

He also signed a deal with PIF to hold the Next Gen ATP Finals in Jeddah.

The ATP and WTA held talks in London last year over a possible pooling of media and commercial rights.

Murray suggested that there should be a Masters 1000 tournament on grass, as well as more high-profile events in the Middle East and South America.

“I think that the South American swing gets a bit of a bad rap from some people but if you watch the matches over there, the atmosphere is unbelievable,” he said.

“I think they deserve to have one because of how big the sport is over there and how well they support the events.”

He also called for a longer break and for players to be more “selective with how they talk about the tour and the schedule”.

“It’s the top players in the world that are able to play exhibitions, where they make lots of money, but the rest of the players they don’t have that opportunity and who should you feel more.”

Murray is set to take part in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships this week, with world No5 also set to take part.