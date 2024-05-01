Judge the Mayoral candidates on their transport policies

Addison Lee has become the capital’s largest taxi firm after snapping up ComCab earlier this year.

Take it from a company that drives on London’s roads every day – lack of EV charging infrastructure and Low Traffic Neighbourhoods are standing in the way of cleaner transport, says Addison Lee CEO Liam Griffin

Operating in the capital for 50 years, we’ve seen many a Mayor come and go. Each of them has presented new policies and ambitions for the city. But what has always set them apart – and more importantly set the capital up for success – has been their approach to London’s transport network.

Mr Khan understands that more than most. After all, he has invited us to judge him by his transport policies on election day. And whether or not we see him retain his office, I agree with him that now is a pivotal moment to reflect on the transport policies that have impacted our city over the last term – for better or worse.

For me, two thoughts immediately spring to mind: the shift towards sustainability and the need for greater pragmatism.

Since 2021, Addison Lee has spearheaded the shift to electric. We were the first private hire operator to introduce EVs at scale, to support the Mayor of London’s 2030 net zero target. But the reality is, beyond City Hall’s optimistic goals and pledges, there have been real problems on the roads that have hampered our efforts.

To this day, charging infrastructure is still not robust enough to allow fleets in the capital to go fully electric at scale. Our drivers should not have to spend valuable hours of their working day searching for an available rapid charger. But that is the unfortunate reality. Is it any wonder then, that despite the best intentions, some of our partner drivers have needed to move from full electric to non-electric vehicles?

I was pleased to see Mayor Khan pledge to install 23,000 more electric vehicle charging points across the city. It was a long overdue acknowledgement that without significant investment in EV charging infrastructure, we will not get remotely close to achieving London’s net zero goal. More robust commitments to support electrification in the capital are needed by our next Mayor if we’re going to keep that dream alive.

But infrastructure is not the only factor critical to decarbonising London’s roads. Offering meaningful incentives is also vital. Yet, we have also continued to see the gradual removal of every grant that made EVs affordable to the vast majority of people.

Currently, EVs are exempt from paying the Congestion Charge but this set to be removed in 2025. If we really want to see widescale adoption, the next Mayor of London must consider extending the EV congestion charge exemption beyond this date. This would show a real commitment to green transport at a time when private hire, taxi and other fleet operators want to shift away from ICE vehicles.

Thinking beyond sustainability, it is essential that the next Mayor take a truly pragmatic approach to London’s road policies. Over the last four years, we have seen first-hand how the roll out of Low Traffic Neighbourhoods (LTNs) – with extensive roadblocks and consistent lowering of speed limits to 20mph – has had a major impact on congestion across the capital.

While we of course support any measures that promote safety and health across the capital, we also must remain an efficient and productive city. Over the next term, we encourage the Mayor to consult more frequently with representatives across London’s transport system to ensure we are building a sustainable transport system that supports the economic growth of the capital. We stand ready to share our learnings from our electrification journey through to our experiences of driving on the roads of London every day.

This election is not only about choosing a leader for our city. It will set the standard for London’s transport system for years to come. By prioritising sustainability and pragmatism, the next Mayor can redefine London’s transport legacy and find the right solutions that lay the foundation for a greener, more accessible, and economically vibrant city.

Liam Griffin is CEO of Addison Lee