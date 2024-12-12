50 years on, Ford Escort RS returns as official continuation car

The original Ford Escort is ready to fire back into production, some five decades after the final RS2000 was assembled.

County Durham-based Boreham Motorworks, part of the DRVN Automotive Group, has revealed full details of its Escort RS Mk1 ‘Continumod’.

Officially licensed by the Ford Motor Company, Boreham Motorworks’ Escort will use a continuation chassis, but with modern components and technology underneath.

The combination makes this evocative fast Ford more than simply another restomod, says its maker. Let’s take a closer look…

Refining the classic Ford Escort

As a genuine continuation car, there is no donor vehicle involved in the creation of the reborn Escort Mk1 RS. All 150 examples will be built from the ground up, and stamped with a new continuation Ford chassis number.

On the outside, the Escort Mk1 RS Continumod sees some subtle, evolutionary design changes.

Wayne Burgess, design director at Boreham Motorworks, decided to remove the Escort’s quarter bumpers and main indicators. Its new LED headlights have been styled to resemble the look of race cars with taped-up lamps.

There is also a billet-machined aluminium front grille, plus updated door handles, door mirrors and tail lights. The 15-inch alloy wheels evoke the four-spoke RS items fitted to classic Fords.

Revving to 10,000rpm

Customers can choose from two power options for the Escort Mk1 RS Continumod, starting with a 1.8-litre twin-cam four-cylinder engine. Developing 185hp, it is matched with a four-speed synchromesh straight-cut transmission.

However, the star of the show is the new 2.1-litre four-cylinder engine, which is capable of revving to a frenetic 10,000rpm.

Featuring forged steel conrods and a billet crankshaft, this motor can deliver a peak output of 300hp. In true motorsport style, it will also come with a five-speed dog-leg manual gearbox.

Both options send power to the rear wheels via an ATB limited-slip differential, with upgraded brakes responsible for reining in the performance.

Inside the Boreham Motorworks RS

Boreham Motorworks is pursuing a target weight of just 800kg for the Escort Mk1 RS Continumod. This would result in a power-to-weight ratio comparable to a supercar.

Helping the Escort’s cause is the use of carbon fibre for many body panels and interior parts. Forged magnesium wheels are on the options list.

The interior itself is minimalist but modernised, with air conditioning and heated screens included. There is a deep-dished three-spoke steering wheel, along with modern bucket seats trimmed in grippy Alcantara.

An optional roll cage is available, as are four-point racing harnesses and a carbon fibre storage box for race helmets.

‘Honouring a legacy’

Iain Muir, CEO of Boreham Motorworks, said: “Recreating the Ford Escort Mk1 RS for a new generation is not just about building a car; itʼs about honouring a legacy that has inspired driving enthusiasts for over half a century.

“At Boreham Motorworks, weʼve committed ourselves to not only staying true to the essence of the original, but also to bringing it into the modern age with cutting-edge engineering, precision design and unparalleled craftsmanship.”

Prices for the Escort Mk1 RS Continumod start from £295,000 and 150 cars are planned, each with a two-year/20,000-mile warranty. Potential owners can register their interest on the Boreham Motorworks website now.

Following an official debut for the Boreham Motorworks Escort RS next summer, production is expected to start in the third quarter of 2025.

• John Redfern writes for Motoring Research