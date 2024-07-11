Horse power! Classic Ferrari F355 makes a comeback

Evoluto Automobili has unveiled a ‘reimagined’ version of the Ferrari F355 at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The project aims to propel the iconic, V8-powered Ferrari firmly into the 21st century.

Produced between 1995 and 1999, the mid-engined F355 has a deserved reputation as one of Maranello’s most rewarding road cars.

The 355 by Evoluto aims to introduce modern engineering and technology to the Italian supercar, Crucially it will do so without diluting the analogue driving experience.

The result, seen here for the first time, gives restomod enthusiasts a Ferrari-flavoured alternative to what companies such as Singer Vehicle Design and Theon Design have done with the air-cooled Porsche 911.

Redlined raised to 8,500rpm

UK-based Evoluto Automobili has thoroughly reworked the F355’s naturally aspirated 3.5-litre V8 engine, fitting more than 200 new components. Output has increased to 420hp, with a higher redline of 8,500rpm. A redesigned titanium exhaust promises a suitably epic soundtrack.

To ensure maximum driver engagement, a six-speed, open-gate manual transmission is fitted as standard.

The updated engine is installed in a chassis rebuilt from the ground up, using extensive carbon fusing. This process achieves a 23 percent increase in torsional stiffness, with all chassis hardpoints fortified to minimise flex.

Evoluto has a target kerb weight of 1,230kg, which undercuts the efforts of Ferrari’s own engineers when the F355 was new.

Updating a classic Ferrari

Reworking an icon like the F355 is not for the faint-hearted, so Evoluto turned to legendary British designer Ian Callum and his Callum Designs consultancy for the task.

A widened stance, reshaped splitter and deeper front cooling vents are part of the careful makeover. New wing mirrors are said to improve aerodynamic performance, while the door handles are now flush-fitting.

Importantly, Callum Designs has retained the F355’s retro pop-up headlights – now updated to LED units. Distinctive daytime running lights create a new visual signature, too.

A set of 19-inch forged alloy wheels wear Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tyres, with Brembo GT six-piston brakes fitted as standard. Customers can upgrade to carbon-ceramic brakes for even more stopping power.

Evoluto says the F355 will have ‘an ideal balance of speed and playfulness’, and can even indulge in some drift action.

F355: A driver-focused cockpit

Evoluto 355 buyers can opt for extensive customisation, with bespoke paintwork to ensure each completed car is a one-of-a-kind creation.

On the inside, Callum Designs has reimagined the classic Ferrari cabin. Evoluto intends to offer a truly bespoke service here too, mixing ‘timeless design with modern luxury’.

Owners can choose from numerous leather and trim materials, all based around a ‘driver-centric cockpit’ that enhances the level of technology from the 1990s original. We rather like the wall-to-wall blue Alcantara pictured here…

Exclusivity guaranteed

Only 55 examples of the 355 by Evoluto are planned. However, the company says it has not quoted a price due to the unique nature of each vehicle to be produced.

Every car will be tailored to suit its new owner, with the design and build process said to include ‘a concierge-level customer journey’.

Following a private launch and preview event alongside the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed, the 355 by Evoluto will make its full public debut at Monterey Car Week in California next month.

