Southwark makes £5m from low-traffic zone fines

Southwark was called to stop fining motorists through low-emission zones.(Photo by Hollie Adams/Getty Images)

Southwark council made more than £5m from penalties given to motorists who drove into Dulwich low-traffic zones.

Around £1.6m was made from low-traffic neighbourhoods in Walworth between 29 March 2021 and 13 March 2022, while an additional £361,897 was made by cameras from a project developed Guys and St Thomas’s Trust Charity.

But according to local people and businesses, the penalties introduced by the council in 2020 have given a blow to trade.

“To go back to normal would be very helpful, instead of giving penalties,” Valeria Anghel, owner of an Italian restaurant in East Dulwich told news website MyLondon.

Southwark first implemented the low-traffic zone scheme in 2020. It has since become an subject of controversy, as many complained about their effectiveness.

“Our business lost 40 per cent of customers when they closed the road,” she said. “Suppliers find it very difficult, we have to give them a hand because they find it difficult.”