London’s £120 million top secret real-life James Bond tunnels

By:

Play Video

City AM partnered with Joolz from Joolz Guides to take an exclusive first look inside London’s deepest underground tunnels — a hidden network 40m beneath Chancery Lane that’s being transformed into the city’s newest and most unique tourist attraction.

These tunnels, built initially as WWII bomb shelters, later became a top-secret MI6 intelligence hub during the Cold War and are thought to have inspired James Bond creator Ian Fleming’s Q branch!

Now, after decades of secrecy, they’re set to reopen to the public in a £120 million redevelopment project.

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City AM newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe
By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.