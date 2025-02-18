London’s £120 million top secret real-life James Bond tunnels

City AM partnered with Joolz from‬ Joolz Guides to take an exclusive first look inside London’s deepest underground tunnels — a hidden network 40m beneath Chancery Lane that’s being transformed into the city’s newest and most unique tourist attraction.

These tunnels, built initially as WWII bomb shelters, later became a top-secret MI6 intelligence hub during the Cold War and are thought to have inspired James Bond creator Ian Fleming’s Q branch!

Now, after decades of secrecy, they’re set to reopen to the public in a £120 million redevelopment project.