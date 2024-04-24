Sadiq Khan is right, every child in London deserves a free school meal

Universal free school meals are fairer, better for the economy and good for children’s educational outcomes, says Joanne McCartney

Elections and manifestos are about priorities and Sadiq Khan has decided that feeding all state primary school children and supporting families through the cost-of-living crisis is a top one for him.



Free school meals are great value for money. The mayor has already shown he can deliver his free school meals programme in London for two years, which has proven to be a lifeline for families and has led to children having greater concentration levels, stronger social skills and healthier eating habits.



In a stark illustration of the choice Londoners face at the upcoming election, the Conservative candidate for mayor, Susan Hall, has refused to commit to maintaining universal free school meals in London.

The idea that universal policies somehow undermine the integrity of the family puts ideology over evidence and dogma over data – the same kind of reasoning that produced the Liz Truss mini-budget, which crashed the UK economy and was cheered on by the Conservative candidate for mayor.



The truth is the evidence and data supports the principle of universal free school meals and universal benefits more broadly.



Firstly, universal policies are much more efficient. Targeting a benefit requires more administration and therefore more cost to the public purse. There are also other consequences to means-testing free school meals. Not only do some parents dare not apply due to the weight of embarrassment, but it takes inequalities persistent outside the school gates and reproduces them inside the lunch hall.



It might seem minor to some, but a regular healthy meal can make the difference between a child realising their potential and falling short of it. Let’s not forget that the previous arrangement for free school meals excluded thousands of children from families on very low incomes.



Universalism enshrines the principle of social equality in schools. The reduction in stigma as children sit down as equals to eat a nutritious meal and the notion that all children are worth the same is something we should defend.



Furthermore, the money parents will no longer have to spend on free school meals – £500 per year per child – can be spent on consuming essential food, goods and services which will also help drive economic growth. We all benefit from parents having more disposable income and being able to spend their money in the wider economy.



PwC have found that for every £1 invested in healthy school meals, £1.71 would be returned in increased educational outcomes, better health and longer-term economic benefits. Research also shows improvements in behaviour, concentration and attainment found when universal free school meals are introduced.



Universal free school meals is a policy that is fairer, better for the economy and more efficient than the stigmatisation and wasteful targeting alternative proposed. It’s the kind of thinking we need to rebuild our country after over a decade of decline. If the ideas Conservatives defend were right, why are we all thousands of pounds worse off each year and why are our public services crumbling after 14 years of a Conservative government?



When it comes to free school meals, London is leading the way, showing that another future is possible. This is something we should not only be proud of, but ensure we protect. I encourage readers to vote Labour on May 2 to save free school meals for our children.

Joanne McCartney is he deputy mayor of London and the Labour London Assembly candidate for Enfield and Haringey