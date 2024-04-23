As mayor, I will make London the best place in the world to live, work and run a business

Susan Hall has unveiled her manifesto for the London mayoral election with a pledge to “stop the war on motorists”. Photo: Susan Hall

Sadiq khan has been ignoring Londoners for eight years, it’s time the capital has a mayor who listens says Susan Hall

Yesterday I launched my manifesto – a comprehensive, fully-costed plan to make London the best city to live, work and run a business.

This manifesto was written by you. I have spent months listening to Londoners like you, to understand your concerns and your priorities.

Getting a grip of crime. Building more family homes people can afford. And scrapping Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ expansion and pay-per-mile plans on day one.

These are the bread-and-butter issues that decide whether our city thrives, or whether it declines.

London’s economy cannot function properly unless we get these basics right. And believe me, Sadiq Khan has failed at this.

He has ignored Londoners for eight years, more interested in his own career than helping our city.

That is why he has flown around the world on jollies, while knife crime soared out of control on our streets.

It’s why rather than being responsible with finances, he has been covering the cost of his waste with new punishment taxes.

He doesn’t listen. He doesn’t care.

I am listening. I do care.

And my commitment to you is to make London a city that works for everyone.

As your next Mayor, my top priority is to make our city safer, ensuring London is a place where businesses can thrive and where safety is expected, not just hoped for.

I will recruit 1,500 police officers, set up two new police bases in every borough, and bring back borough-based policing so your police are local to you again.

From day one, I’ll scrap Sadiq Khan’s ULEZ expansion and pay-per-mile plans. These have been a disaster for our city, hurting families and small businesses. With me, they will be gone immediately.

I will build more family homes that Londoners can afford, so we can finally get a grip of the housing crisis.

This is an issue that affects everyone. If workers can’t afford to live here, our businesses suffer. If families can’t afford to set down roots, our city suffers.

Sadiq Khan’s housing plans have failed, so I will overhaul them and cut the unnecessary red tape that is blocking homes, while protecting communities and our Green Belt.

We must ensure that our city remains a beacon for talent and hardworking individuals.

Transport needs an urgent rethink. I’ll extend the Night Tube to the Hammersmith & City line to help revive London’s night scene, and bring back the Freedom Pass and 60+ Oyster Card during peak hours.

We’ll balance our transport policy to serve everyone – drivers, cyclists, and commuters alike. It’s time to end the war on motorists and create a system that truly moves London forward.

And to those who are calling for a greener London, I hear you. I will push forward with plans to increase the number of electric vehicle charging points and take targeted action on air pollution, helping us move closer to net zero.

We face a choice this election: being ignored by Sadiq Khan for another four years, or a new Mayor who listens and delivers.

With your support on May 2nd, we can build a London that is safer, greener, and more affordable.

Susan Hall is the Conservative candidate for Mayor of London.