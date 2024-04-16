Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Boiler Replacement Scheme Over 60s UK: Apply Now for Free Funding

Thanks to the boiler replacement scheme over 60s, you can upgrade your home’s heating system for free. Available for low-income and vulnerable households in Scotland, Wales and England, you can claim up to £7,500 in free funding for upgrading your entire home’s heating system, to make it more efficient, reduce the cost of energy bills and keep your home warm at all times throughout the winter.

If you would like to take advantage of this exclusive government incentive under the prestigious ECO4 scheme, below you will find a tutorial on how to apply for it right now.

How to Send Your Application for the Boiler Replacement Scheme Over 60s

If you would like to take advantage of this incentive, but you don’t know how to send your application, follow our quick tutorial so now you can apply for it right now:

Visit the platform FreeBoilerGrantsUK.com Fill out the application form with all the requested information Verify that all the information is correct and accurate Click on "Submit" The review team will get back to you within 24 hours

The application form is intuitive and user-friendly, making it easy for you to fill it out quickly, so you can find out if you are eligible as soon as possible.

Click the link below to get started, so you can claim up to £7,500 in free funding for upgrading your home’s heating system:

If you would like to learn more about this government scheme, below you will find all the information about it, such as how much money you can claim thanks to it, the available upgrades, eligibility criteria and more.

What Happens After I Apply for the Boiler Replacement Grant?

After sending your application, you have to wait up to 24 hours to receive a response. You will get to know if you qualify for this incentive, and if it’s the case, you will have to schedule a date for the free property survey.

Property Survey

The property survey, also known as home inspection, is a mandatory part of the process for obtaining free funding to replace your boiler, because a team of specialist must verify the following:

If all the provided information was accurate and real

If your property will benefit from replacing a boiler

If your current boiler is powered by gas or fossil fuels

If your current boiler is faulty and hence it’s not worth it to repair it

If your property’s EPC rating justifies replacing the boiler

If your property will need additional upgrades to improve its efficiency

If your property will need a heat pump or a biomass boiler

All in all, this process is necessary to determine if you will benefit from claiming free funding under the boiler replacement scheme, as it’s only available for people over 60s with limited income, and hence, who are exposed to the dangers of fuel poverty.

Once the property survey has been concluded, you will also get to know how much it will cost to replace your boiler and upgrade your property’s heating system. Because the scheme can grant you up to £7,500 in free funding, you won’t have to make an additional contribution in the majority of cases.

For example, a proper heat pump will cost from £3,000 to £4,000, and if your property doesn’t need any other upgrade such as insulation in the walls and loft, the specialists will let you know that you can cover the full upgrade with the free funding from the ECO4 scheme.

Installation

Next, you will have to book a date for the installers to visit your property again to replace the boiler and upgrade your entire home’s heating system. Remember to book it as soon as possible and avoid missing out on the installation date, because rescheduling it will be nearly impossible, given the extreme demand for the grants under the boiler replacement scheme nowadays.

Once the day of the installation arrives, the team will visit your property and take care of the job. This will take from 4 to 12 hours, depending on the boiler replacement and upgrade your home requires.

The free funding will also cover the cost of expert fitting and installation, to make sure everything is set up properly to make your home as efficient as possible. Because the ECO4 scheme only accepts the most reputable and seasoned companies as collaborators in England, Scotland and Wales, you can expect a professional and premium service.

The team of specialists will be there to instruct you on how to take full advantage of your boiler replacement and all the additional upgrades. For example, if it’s necessary to install eco-friendly storage heaters, they will set them up to only charge on Economy 7 and Economy 10 times, to take advantage of the most economic electricity tariffs.

Similarly, they will also take care of placing and setting up solar panels strategically, so you can reduce even more the cost of your energy bills. They will take care of everything so you can simply enjoy the results without doing anything else on your own.

What Happens If I'm Not Eligible for this Scheme?

What Happens If I’m Not Eligible for this Scheme?

If you applied for this scheme at FreeBoilerGrantsUK.com, and you were not eligible for this government incentive, worry not. You can still take advantage of other grants under the ECO4 scheme.

This scheme is only available for people who meet the following eligibility criteria:

Over 60s

Receipt of Pension Credit

Household income lower than £31,000

If you are not over 60s, and you don’t receive the Pension Credit benefit, you won’t qualify for the boiler replacement scheme over 60s, or for pensioners as it’s also known. However, if your household income is lower than £31,000, or you receive other benefits such as Income Support, you can still claim free funding under the ECO4 scheme.

For example, if you are over 60s, you receive Income Support, your household income is lower than £31,000, and someone in your property suffers from a health condition like diabetes or asthma, you can qualify for claiming free funding to replace your boiler via alternative grants, thanks to the ECO4 scheme.

This is why we encourage you to apply at FreeBoilerGrantsUK.com, even if you are not 100% sure you meet the eligibility criteria for this scheme, because even if you don’t, they will let you know if you can take advantage of alternative ECO4 grants to upgrade your home’s heating system for free.

Who Can Apply for the Boiler Replacement Scheme Over 60s in the UK?

Who Can Apply for the Boiler Replacement Scheme Over 60s in the UK?

Everyone can apply for the boiler replacement scheme over 60s in the UK. However, you will only qualify if you meet the following eligibility criteria:

You are over 60s

You are a receipt of Pension Credit

Your postcode is in Wales, Scotland or England

You are a homeowner or private tenant

Your property has been rated with an EPC of D, E, F or G

Your boiler is 7+ years old and beyond the point of repairing it

It’s worth noting that you can still quality for this incentive even if you are not a receipt of Pension Credit, as long as you meet the following exceptions:

Your household income is lower than £31,000

Someone in your property suffers from a qualifying health condition

If you’d like to know more about this, the following section will bring you all the details about applying for the boiler replacement scheme over 60s if you are not on benefits.

Why Has This Free Scheme Been Launched?

Why Has This Free Scheme Been Launched?

This scheme was launched to combat fuel poverty, an issue that affects millions of households across the UK, especially people over 60s who mainly rely on Pension Credit to afford their living expenses.

The government identified that fuel poverty happens when people are not capable of affording the costs of keeping their homes warm during the winter, mainly due to the maintenance costs, as well as the price of oil and gas.

Therefore, they decided to launch the ECO scheme, which is currently in the phase 4, and hence it’s been renamed to the ECO4 scheme. This incentive brings free funding to vulnerable households, including people over 60s who are receipts of the Pension Credit, to make it possible for them to replace their old boilers with a more efficient home heating solution such as a heat pump.

As a result, this scheme was launched to address and combat fuel poverty, and also to reduce the carbon emissions of the housing stock, to shinken the carbon footprint of the UK, by reaching their goal of zero net carbon emissions by 2050.

Are There Free Boilers for Pensioners Not On Benefits?

Yes, there are free boilers for pensioners not on benefits, if your household income is lower than £31,000, or if someone in your property suffers from a qualifying health condition. Because the goal of the ECO4 scheme is to assist people over 60s who are vulnerable to fuel poverty, you can take advantage of it even if you are not a receipt of Pension Credit.

Even if your household is higher than £31,000, you can still qualify if someone in your property suffers from one of the following health conditions and issues:

Asthma

Limited mobility

Arthritis

Cardiovascular conditions

Immunosuppression

Diabetes

Nonetheless, it’s worth noting that it must be verified by one of the following entities:

General medical practitioner

Health Board

NHS Trust

Local Health Board

NHS Foundation Trust

Because it’s challenging for families in the UK to afford to keep their home warm during the winter when they need to cover the cost of a serious and persistent health condition, the ECO4 scheme makes it possible for them to claim free funding up to £7,500, even if you’re not a receipt of Pension Credit, or if your income is higher than £31,000.

How Much Money Can You Get Thanks to the Boiler Replacement Scheme Over 60s?

How Much Money Can You Get Thanks to the Boiler Replacement Scheme Over 60s?

Simply put, you can get a maximum of £7,500 for replacing your old boiler. If you need more than that, based on the requirements for upgrading your home’s heating system, you will have to make an additional contribution.

According to FreeBoilerGrantsUK.com, the majority of applicants can cover the full cost of replacing their boiler without making additional contributions, because £7,500 is enough to cover the expenses of buying and installing a new boiler.

Based on the average of the market, buying and installing a heat pump, the most popular replacement under the ECO4 scheme, will cost from £2,000 to £4,000. Therefore, it falls perfectly within the limits of the free funding from the scheme, allowing thousands of qualifying applicants over 60s to upgrade their home’s heating system for free.

Nonetheless, if the team of specialists determines during the property survey that your home needs additional upgrades to become more efficient, you might have to make an additional contribution.

Let’s break down the average costs for the most frequent upgrades you can claim thanks to the boiler replacement scheme:

Loft insulation: £500 to £900

£500 to £900 Wall insulation (cavity): £500 to £800

£500 to £800 Solar panels: £3,000 to £10,000

£3,000 to £10,000 Storage Heaters: £200 to £300

Considering the low range, the upgrades will cost an additional £5,000 for loft insulation, wall insulation, a system of solar panels and 5 storage heaters. Furthermore, once we include the price of the boiler replacement – £3,000 in average – we end up with a final cost of £8,000, including the purchase of the upgrades, labor, installation, expert fitting and advice.

In this situation, you will have to make an additional contribution of £500 to cover the entire cost of the upgrade. This is a very minimal price for all the value you’re getting, which will boost your lifestyle quality.

Now, if we consider the upper range, we end up with a final cost of £17,200, hence you’d have to make an additional contribution of £9,700. However, it’s not necessary in the vast majority of cases, because the specialists will equip your home with the most cost-effective upgrades, so you can improve the efficiency of your home without making an additional contribution.

We recommend you to apply as soon as possible because the free slots for the boiler replacement scheme over 60s are running out due to extremely high demand.

We recommend you to apply as soon as possible because the free slots for the boiler replacement scheme over 60s are running out due to extremely high demand. Take advantage of it right now before it expires.

What Will Replace My Boiler Under This Scheme?

If you are wondering what will replace your boiler under this exclusive scheme for people over 60s in the UK, we will break down all the upgrades you can get.

For starters, the replacement heating system will depend on your current setup, but it will allow you to replace your current boiler for a new condensing boiler, heat pump (air or ground source) or a biomass boiler. We will asses each application and work out the best option for each property.

In the majority of cases, the grant will include a boiler, an air source or ground source heat pump, because it’s everything your property will need to become efficient. For example, it can help your home jump from an EPC of D to an EPC of B, making it extremely efficient, something that will be reflected in the cost of your energy bills.

Likewise, even though a heat pump is better, in some cases the only viable replacement will be a biomass boiler, especially when it won’t be possible to rely on the temperature of the air or the ground to keep your home warm during the winter. In such cases, the replacement will cover the cost of switching your current boiler for a biomass boiler, which is more efficient and eco-friendly than a combustion-based central heating system.

In some cases, it won’t be enough to simply replace the boiler, as the property won’t be able to retain the heat properly. Furthermore, it might need to have an additional power source other than electricity to run the home’s heating system to reduce the cost of utility bills. In such scenarios, the scheme can also cover the cost of the following upgrades:

Solar panels

Wall and loft insulation

Storage heaters

When they work together, they make it possible to retain heat properly while relying on clean energy sources to make your home a better place to live in. This is why you can claim these upgrades with the free funding from the boiler replacement scheme over 60s.

What is the ECO4 Scheme and What Is Its Link with the Boiler Replacement Scheme Over 60s?

What is the ECO4 Scheme and What Is Its Link with the Boiler Replacement Scheme Over 60s?

The boiler replacement scheme over 60s operates under the ECO4 Scheme, which is the Energy Company Obligation scheme, currently in phase 4, which has placed a greater focus on helping low income families to combat fuel poverty and reduce carbon emissions from the housing stock in the UK.

The ECO4 scheme makes it possible to bring free funding to applicants over 60s to replace their current boilers by placing a Home Heating Cost Reduction Obligation (HHCRO) on energy suppliers in Scotland, Wales and England.

In 2024, the ECO4 scheme made it possible to bring applicants of the boiler replacement scheme over 60s up to £7,500 in free funding. As a result, now they can replace their boiler for a heat pump or biomass boiler, to make their homes more efficient, slashing the cost of utility bills instantly.

It’s also important to mention that the ECO4 scheme, and hence the boiler replacement scheme over 60s consequently, is monitored and regulated by Ofgem. Their functions entail allocating specific targets to obligated suppliers, monitoring their progress to ensure they meet their obligations, and submitting reports to the Secretary of State.

Moreover, rigorous auditing measures are put in place to maintain compliance and to safeguard against instances of fraud within the system, so that only low income and vulnerable households can claim this benefit, while only allowing the best companies to operate as suppliers and installers.

What Companies Are Part of the Boiler Replacement Scheme?

All the major energy companies and suppliers in England, Scotland and Wales are obliged to participate in this scheme, to provide qualifying over 60s persons the possibility to replace their current boiler with a more efficient alternative for free.

This is the full list of companies that are participating in the boiler upgrade scheme for people over 60s:

So Energy

Octopus Energy

British Gas

E.On

Utilita Energy Limited

Outfox the Market

Shell Energy

The Utility Warehouse

Scottish Power

E (Gas & Electricity) Ltd

EDF

OVO

They all are bringing free funding up to £7,500 to qualifying households, making it possible to switch your old boiler for a heat pump or biomass boiler for free.

Because they are obliged by the ECO4 Scheme, they need to actively help, advise and bring free funding to qualifying applicants, because it’s a major goal for the UK government to combat fuel poverty and reduce carbon emissions from the housing stock.

What Are the Benefits of Replacing Your Boiler Under the Boiler Replacement Scheme Over 60s?

What Are the Benefits of Replacing Your Boiler Under the Boiler Replacement Scheme Over 60s?

Now that you know practically everything about this scheme, let’s check the benefits of applying for it today.

Upgrade Your Home’s Heating System for Free

The first benefit of this scheme is that you can upgrade your home’s heating system for free, without using your own cash. Because it brings up to £7,500 in funding, you can install a more efficient alternative to your current boiler, such as a heat pump, in addition to several upgrades including solar panels, storage heaters, insulation and expert fitting.

The goal of the program is to provide assistance to low income people over 60s, because it’d be impossible for them otherwise to cover the cost of upgrading their property’s heating system. You can apply for this incentive for free at FreeBoilerGrantsUK.com, which is available 24/7.

Slash the Cost of Energy Bills Instantly

The most effective way to combat fuel poverty, a problem that affects millions of households across the UK, is by making it affordable for families to keep their home warm during the winter. Thanks to the boiler replacement scheme, now it’s possible, because they can replace their old boiler for a heat pump or biomass boiler, which can be up to 70% cheaper to run than traditional oil or gas boilers.

Furthermore, the replacement for traditional boilers (heat pumps) don’t require security checkups, and hence their maintenance cost is much lower, helping you save even more money every single year.

Make Your Home More Comfortable

You can easily see that keeping your home warm during the entire winter at all times will make it more comfortable. It’s the quickest way to boost your lifestyle quality, because your home will be a better place to live in for your family.

Another major advantage of replacing your boiler with a heat pump thanks to this scheme is that it will also keep your home fresh during the summer. Because it will condition the air to remain fresh and cool, your home will be a better place to live in regardless of the season of the year.

Provide Relief to the Symptoms of Specific Health Conditions

Some health conditions such as asthma and arthritis are sensitive to cold climates, and by being able to keep your home warm during the winter, you can bring relief to the symptoms of specific health issues.

Be it that you suffer from it, or someone in your property, a heat pump or biomass boiler, in addition to the additional upgrades such as wall and loft insulation, will work together to retain as much heat as possible throughout the entire day, making it possible to improve your lifestyle quality.

Make Your Home Eco Friendly

A more efficient home’s heating system is the key to reducing carbon emissions. Because the replacements for boilers under the ECO4 scheme work without relying on gas or oil, you will be able to keep your home warm and comfortably without damaging the environment.

About Applying for the Boiler Replacement Scheme Over 60s and the Winter Fuel Payment

About Applying for the Boiler Replacement Scheme Over 60s and the Winter Fuel Payment

If you are worried that applying and qualifying for the boiler replacement scheme will not make it possible to claim the winter fuel payment, you will be happy to know that they won’t interfere with each other.

The winter fuel payment, a benefit for those born on or before 25th September 1957 receiving a state pension, is vital for thousands of persons over 60s to cover the cost of heating bills. Therefore, if you qualify for replacing your boiler under the ECO4 scheme, you will still be able to take advantage of the winter fuel payment.

Furthermore, by replacing your boiler with a more efficient option such as a heat pump, your home will become energy efficient, hence you will further reduce the cost of your energy bills. You will be able to make the most out of the winter fuel payment, bringing more relief to your finances.

In conclusion, both government incentives will work together in your favor to combat fuel poverty and help the planet at the same time, by reducing the carbon emissions of your property.

Apply for the Boiler Replacement Scheme Now Before Free Funding Runs Out

Apply for the Boiler Replacement Scheme Now Before Free Funding Runs Out

The best time to apply for a grant under the boiler replacement scheme over 60s is now, because it's receiving thousands of applications every day, and the free slots and funding might run out at any moment.

If you are ready to upgrade your home’s heating system for free, click the link below to send your application now:

Free Boiler Grants UK

Providing Eco 4 funding to UK homes, helping 100s of applicants to secure free government funding.