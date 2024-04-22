Free Boiler Grant UK 2024: Who Qualifies and How to Apply

The ECO scheme has officially entered into Phase 4 – ECO4 – and its new goals are to combat fuel poverty and reduce carbon emissions of the housing stock, by bringing low income families in Scotland, England and Wales free funding to upgrade their home’s heating system via the free boiler grant.

Because the goal of the ECO4 scheme is to help millions of vulnerable families across the UK, it’s currently covering the full cost of installing a new boiler and additional upgrades such as loft insulation and solar panels, basically bringing unlimited free funding to qualifying households.

If you would like to take advantage of this exclusive opportunity, stay on this page to learn all you need to know about the free boiler grant: how to apply, who qualifies, the benefits of claiming it and answers to the most frequently asked questions.

How to Apply and Get a Free Boiler Grant in the UK

Here is how you can apply and get a free boiler grant in the UK, step by step:

Visit FreeBoilerGrantsUK.com: This is the platform in charge for receiving and processing applications for the free boiler grant – it’s 100% free and it’s available 24/7

Fill out the application form: Fill it out with all the required information such as postcode, household income, benefits, health conditions, details about your boiler, etc. Be as precise as possible, to speed up the reviewing process of your application and increase your chances of qualifying for it

Wait for the notification of approval: FreeBoilerGrantsUK.com will get back to you within 24 hours or less, to let you know if you have qualified for the free boiler grant, and let you know about the next steps to claim free funding from the ECO4 scheme

Schedule the free property survey: The next step to claim free funding to upgrade your home’s heating system is to schedule the property survey. When the date arrives, a team of specialists will visit your property to inspect it and determine all the improvements your home needs, to make it efficient and eco-friendly

Schedule the installation date: Finally, you only need to schedule the date when the installers will visit your property to install all the necessary upgrades such as a new heat pump or biomass boiler, insulation for the loft and walls, storage heaters, solar panels, amongst others. Remember, the free boiler grant will cover the full cost of this service.

This is how you can apply and claim free funding from the ECO4 scheme via the free boiler grant. We encourage you to apply for it now before it gets overbooked:

Who Is Free Boiler Grants UK?

Free Boiler Grants UK (FreeBoilerGrantsUK.com), is a platform responsible for receiving and processing applications for the free boiler grant in the UK. It’s authorised by the ECO4 scheme, guaranteeing the responsible use and protection of your personal information.

FreeBoilerGrantsUK.com offers this service for free and it’s available 24/7. Furthermore, as it’s authorised by the ECO4 scheme, it’s been designed to meet all of its standards of quality, which involve making the platform intuitive and inclusive, to bring everyone the opportunity to apply for this government incentive.

Therefore, you can apply safely and for free at FreeBoilerGrantsUK.com, as they are going to process your application in record time and help you obtain the free funding you need to upgrade your boiler.

If you’d like to apply now, simply click the link below to start the process and obtain the free funding you need:

Who Qualifies for the Free Boiler Grant?

If you want to find out if you qualify for the free boiler grant, here you have the full eligibility criteria:

Property Ownership: You must be a private tenant or homeowner to be eligible for the free boiler grant under the ECO4 scheme



You must be a private tenant or homeowner to be eligible for the free boiler grant under the ECO4 scheme Postcode: You must live in England, Wales or Scotland to qualify for this government incentive



You must live in England, Wales or Scotland to qualify for this government incentive Income: Your household income must be lower than £31,000, unless someone in your home receives a qualifying benefit or suffers from a qualifying health condition, according to the ECO4 scheme



Your household income must be lower than £31,000, unless someone in your home receives a qualifying benefit or suffers from a qualifying health condition, according to the ECO4 scheme EPC Rating: Your property must be proven to be inefficient, and hence it must be rated with an EPC of D, E, F or G to claim free funding from the ECO4 scheme



Your property must be proven to be inefficient, and hence it must be rated with an EPC of D, E, F or G to claim free funding from the ECO4 scheme Current Boiler: To qualify for this free incentive, your boiler must be faulty and powered by gas, oil or fuel.



If you meet these requirements, you can claim free funding thanks to the ECO4 scheme, to replace your boiler and upgrade your home’s heating system for free.

Nonetheless, as we previously mentioned, you can claim the free boiler grant even if your household income is higher than £31,000, if you meet one of the two exceptions.

Here you have the list of qualifying benefits that will make you eligible for this government incentive:

Child Tax Credits (CTC)

Income related Employment and Support Allowance (ESA)

Pension Credit Guarantee Credit

Warm Homes Discount Scheme

Income Support (IS)

Working Tax Credit (WTC)

Income based Jobseekers Allowance (JSA)

Universal Credit (UC)

Pension Credit Savings Credit

Housing Benefit

Child Benefits

For instance, if your property has been rated with an EPC of D, your boiler is broken, you reside in Scotland, you are the owner of the building, you’re a receipt of Income Support, and your household income is £42,000, you will qualify for the free boiler grant instantly.

Here you have the list of qualifying health conditions:

Asthma

Arthritis

Immunosuppression

Disability

Limited mobility

Cardiovascular disease

Likewise, even if your household income is higher than £31,000, if someone in your property suffers from any of the previously mentioned health conditions, and you meet the rest of the eligibility criteria, you can claim free funding from the ECO4 scheme to upgrade your property’s heating system.

Now that it’s clear who is eligible for the free boiler grant in the UK, we invite you to apply for it today by clicking the link below – it’s 100% free:

How Much Funding Can You Get Thanks to the Free Boiler Grant?

There is no cap for the free boiler grant in regards to how much funding you can claim thanks to it. Basically, you will get as much as necessary to upgrade your property’s heating system and improve its energy efficiency. Because the goal is to protect your property against fuel poverty and reduce carbon emissions, the grant will cover the full cost of the installation of a new boiler, additional upgrades, expert fitting and complementary services.

For example, if you claim this grant and the installers determine you will have to spend £15,000 to replace your boiler for an air source heat pump, install insulation for all the solid walls, install solar panels and acquire storage heaters, the government incentive will cover the full £15,000.

As a result, even if the price of the upgrade gets clearly expensive, the free boiler grant will cover it. Because the only objective of the scheme is make your home more efficient and eco friendly, regardless of the cost.

If you are ready to replace your boiler and upgrade your home’s property system, just click the link below to start the online application process:

Benefits of Claiming the Free Boiler Grant

Claiming this free boiler grant will allow you to enjoy a series of incredible benefits, and here you have all of them, so you can motivate yourself to apply now:

Replace your oil boiler for a more efficient alternative such as an air source or ground source heat pump, proven to reduce the cost of your energy bills



Claim additional upgrades such as solar panels, storage heaters and wall and loft insulation for free, to improve the efficiency of your home and make it a better place to live in



Thanks to the new heat pump, you will keep your home warm throughout the winter and fresh during the summer, at a very low cost versus traditional boilers and A/C units



Your new home’s heating system will be much safer as it won’t require regular security checkups, bringing you the peace of mind you need right now



Instantly increase the value of your property by upgrading its heating system

If you want to take advantage of these incredible benefits, we encourage you to apply for it now by clicking the link below:

F.A.Q

For more information about the free boiler grant, you can check the answers to the most frequently asked questions about it below.

Is the free boiler grant truly free?

Yes, the free boiler grant is 100% free for all qualifying households. It’s designed to help low income families to combat fuel poverty and reduce carbon emissions, hence it covers the full cost of upgrading their home’s heating system.

Is the free boiler grant the same as the ECO boiler scheme?

Yes, the free boiler grant is the same as the ECO boiler scheme. They are just different names for the same government incentive, which operates under the ECO4 scheme. It brings free funding to all qualifying households, allowing them to replace their boilers for more efficient and eco-friendly alternatives such as heat pumps.

Can you claim the free boiler grant if you are not on benefits?

Yes, you can claim the free boiler grant in the UK if you are not on benefits, as long as your household income is lower than £31,000 and you meet the rest of eligibility requirements such as living in Scotland, Wales or England, and having a faulty boiler.

Do I have to make an additional contribution if I claim the free boiler grant?

No, you do not have to make an additional contribution if you claim the free boiler grant, as it will cover the full cost of replacing your oil boiler for a heat pump or biomass boiler, as well as installing additional upgrades such as solar panels, wall and loft insulation, and storage heaters.