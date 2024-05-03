What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

Suite Success: The Best Hotels for Extended Stays in London

With so much to see and explore in London, finding the right accommodation is essential. This guide highlights some of London’s best hotels for extended stays, offering the comforts of home alongside the convenience of hotel services. So, whether you’re planning a business trip, an extended stay, or even a short visit to the capital for the Bank Holiday weekend, this carefully created guide ensures that your accommodation in London experience is your home-away-from-home.

Image Courtesy: 11 Cadogan Gardens

Nestled within the prestigious Chelsea neighbourhood, The Apartments by 11 Cadogan Gardens offers luxury living for extended stays. Boasting six meticulously curated apartments, each occupying an entire floor, these lavish accommodation options exude sophistication and comfort. From intimate one-bedroom lofts to expansive three-bedroom retreats, there’s a space tailored to every preference, accommodating up to six guests with elegance and style. It features a generous open plan lounge, kitchen, and dining room ideal for those in search of luxe-contemporary living and for those planning a longer stay.



Location: 11 Cadogan Gardens, Chelsea, London SW3 2RJ

Closest tube station: Sloane Square

From: £425 per night

Image Courtesy: Athenaeum Hotel

Tucked away in the upscale Mayfair district, The Athenaeum Hotel & Residences offers a prime location near Green Park and Buckingham Palace; making it an ideal base for exploring London’s most iconic landmarks. The hotel interior epitomise British history, showcasing exquisite British craftsmanship while paying homage to the Art Deco traditions. Guests can choose from elegant rooms, suites, or serviced apartments, each designed with comfort and style in mind. Residences comes fully equipped with a kitchenette, dining area and lounge space. Additionally, adjoining Residences can be connected upon request, making them suitable for families, groups, and extended stays.

Location: 116 Piccadilly, Mayfair, London W1J 7BJ

Closest tube station: Green park

From: £366 per night

Image Courtesy: Marriott

Experience the epitome of modern comfort at Residence Inn by Marriott Kensington. Nestled in the heart of Kensington, the hotel offers spacious suites designed for extended stays, featuring fully-equipped kitchens and separate living areas. Guests can enjoy complimentary high-speed Wi-Fi throughout their stay and take advantage of the grocery delivery services and cook their favourite homemade meal. Additionally, the hotel offers a complimentary breakfast buffet, and fitness centre ensuring guests feel welcome and well taken care of during their time in London.

Location: Residence Inn, 181-183 Warwick Rd, London W14 8PU

Closest tube station: West Kensington

From: £260 per night

Image Courtesy: Blue Orchid Hospitality

Nestled in the heart of the City of London, Tower Residences, the latest addition to the Blue Orchid collection, comprises stunning new residences, providing the very best contemporary one and two-bedroom independent living apartments, near Tower Bridge. Each apartment provides luxury living for up to four people; incorporating a fully equipped kitchen, elegant and flexible open-plan dining and living rooms with workstation together with modern, stylish bathrooms. A charming 1900s building boasting stunning views of the Tower of London, Tower Residences’ luxury and contemporary studios and apartments provide the perfect base in central London, ideal for both short and long-term stays, whether staying for business trips or with family. Transport links could not be better with Tower Hill, Tower Gateway, Monument and Fenchurch Street stations right on the doorstep. Guests are also given access and exclusive discounts at the collection’s neighbouring spa, gym, restaurants and bars.

Address: Byward House 13-17, Byward Street, London, EC3R 5BA, United Kingdom

Closest Tube Station: Tower Hill and Tower Gateway

From: £240 per night

Award Winning

Image Courtesy: Blue Orchid Hospitality

Commanding sweeping views over the River Thames, Tower Bridge and the Tower of London, Tower Suites is one of the most scenic 5 star hotels in London. Offering a diverse range of accommodation, Tower Suites is located in the heart of the city’s famous business district and London’s most vibrant tourist attractions. Guests can enjoy independent living inside elegant suites with fully equipped kitchens and lounges whilst having access to the myriad facilities and services of a luxury hotel; restaurants, bars, spa, gym, grab & go bar. In addition to a purpose built state-of-the-art events centre and the spectacular The Skyline London rooftop. Visitors to Tower Suites, can enjoy facilities and services ranked as one of the very best in the world (according to TripAdvisor together with Booking.com). Recognising the burgeoning trend for independent living and personal space, Tower Suites is perfect for long or short stay or purpose whether for business or leisure.

Address: 100 Minories, London, EC3N 1JY, United Kingdom

Closest tube station: Tower Hill

From: £220 per night

London offers a variety of hotels tailored for longer stays, each providing comfort, convenience, and a true home-away-from-home experience. Whether it’s the luxury of a five-star hotel or the convenience of a serviced apartment, you’re sure to find the perfect accommodation to suit your needs during your extended stay in this vibrant city.