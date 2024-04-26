What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

What’s On In May

With two Bank Holidays and spring stepping into the great outdoors, spending May in London will create memories that will last a lifetime. From Harry Potter’s Day, food festivals and the renowned Chelsea Flower Show to night stays in the Cathedral and in luxury family apartments, the British capital is on the roll like never before. Don’t miss these exciting opportunities with CLA’s carefully created guide.

Art and Culture in London

Billingsgate Roman House and Baths – Uncover the City’s rich Roman History

Explore one of Roman London’s most fascinating sites and see the immaculately preserved stone remains of the house, courtyard, and baths. This iconic archaeological gem can only be accessed via pre-booked tours, so book your ticket today.

Public tours led by official City of London Guides take place on Saturdays from 13 April to 30 November 2024. For more information and to book tickets, click here.

Birds: Brilliant and Bizarre

Don’t miss a fascinating exhibition in the Natural History Museum, on display from the 25th May. You will be really surprised how beautiful and, well, weird, our feathered friends are.

Meet the oldest modern bird in the world, the so-called wonderchicken, find out what a pigeon has in common with a ferocious T. rex and discover how these winged wonders managed to survive the mass extinction that wiped out all of the other dinosaurs. Tickets available here.

Clerkenwell Design Week

Clerkenwell is one of the most important design hubs in the world. That’s what the design week celebrates, featuring 600+ showroom events, 11+ curated exhibitions, striking installations, topical talks, a fringe programme, food and drink partners, and more. Taking place on 21-23 May across various exciting locations in Clerkenwell. Website: www.clerkenwelldesignweek.com

London Craft Week

Celebrating outstanding British and international makers, the festival brings together over 750 established and emerging crafters, designers, brands and galleries with an array of events in all parts of London during 13 to 19 May. A curated selection based not on price or fame, but underlying substance. Website: www.londoncraftweek.com

New guided walks by City of London Guides

Join a walking tour of the City of London and discover historic sites and famous landmarks with an official City guide. Join the popular City Highlights or try one of the themed tours including Romans, Wren’s architecture, or the Great Fire of London.

New guided walks from last month include “Secrets and Symbols of the City”, “From Shakespeare to Oscar Wilde” and “News from Fleet Street”. Tours take place twice a day and start from the City of London Information Centre. Booking required. Book now: www.thecityofldn.com/guidedwalks

RHS Chelsea Flower Show

The Royal Horticultural Society’s show represents the pinnacle of gardening excellence, and there’s something for everyone no matter what kind of gardener you are. Held in Chelsea since 1912, the show is traditionally attended by members of the British Royal Family. Experience amazing garden designs, gorgeous floral displays, and exclusive shopping. Show times 21st – 25th May 2024 Details can be found here.

Royal Portraits: A Century of Photography

For centuries, portraiture has played a vital role in shaping the public’s perception of the Royal Family. This major exhibition will chart the evolution of royal portrait photography over the past 100 years, through more than 150 works by the most celebrated royal photographers, from Dorothy Wilding to Annie Leibovitz. See the exhibition from 17 May in the King’s Gallery, Buckingham Palace Tickets available here.

St Paul’s Cathedral at Night

Starting from 11th May, explore the little-known stories of the Cathedral’s rich history with guided tours and trails, join handling sessions with expert craftspeople, and enjoy the Cathedral’s art including works by Henry Moore and Bill Viola. Detail and tickets here.

Bank Holidays

Family Package in Tower Suites by Blue Orchid Hospitality

Have some family fun with world heritage sites and iconic London landmarks right on your doorstep. Neighboring the iconic Tower of London and just moments away from Tower Bridge, enjoy a stay in luxurious living with all the family this holiday.

The Family package includes an overnight stay in luxury living for four people (two adults and two children), breakfast, goodie bags, authentic Italian dinner for four (kids eat for free), family pizza making class (advance booking required) together with 10% discount on all food and beverage outlets and spa treatments. Details and booking here.

Sport

Bridges Walks 2024

On Sunday 19th May, join inclusive Bridges Walks, where everyone can participate and contribute to raising funds and awareness for those impacted by lymphoma. The 7-mile route crosses London’s most iconic bridges from Vauxhall to Tower Bridge. More information and registration: www.lymphoma-action.org.uk/BridgesWalk

Fleet Street Quarter Cycling Tour

A unique and exciting free cycling tour taking a closer look at this iconic western side of the City of London on 7th May.

Whether you are a regular cyclist, or these are your first tentative steps towards navigating the city streets, this is an opportunity not to be missed. Starting at New Street Square, 6 Fetter Lane, EC4A 3BN.Details and registration: https://shorturl.at/xEKQW

LTA Padel National Tour – Grade 1 Tournament

The LTA Padel Grade 1 Tournaments are the most prestigious national padel tournaments in the country, with the top players battling it out for ranking points, which decide the top 10 in the UK. In May, the Grade 1 will be hosted by Stratford Padel Club, the UK’s largest padel club in the country, with over 22,000 registered players. Spectators are welcome to watch for free. Food and drinks are available. Location: Stratford Padel Club, 221 High Street, London E15 2AE

Dates / times: Qualifiers on Friday 10 May from 6.30pm, Main Draw Mens and Womens on Saturday 11 May from 10am and Semi-finals and Finals on Sunday 12 May from 11 am

Website: www.stratfordpadelclub.org and for details of the event, including draws here

Ride London FreeCycle

Cycle through the best traffic-free central London locations on 26th May. The whole route starts and ends on the corner of Green Park and St James’s Park, though anyone is welcome to join at any point during the ride. www.ridelondon.co.uk/our-rides/ridelondon-freecycle

Rooftop Yoga by The Skyline London

On 18 and 20 May experience relaxing and grounding yoga sessions, while enjoying stunning views over the Tower of London. Suitable for all levels, from beginners to experienced practitioners, and led by the some of London’s best yoga instructors, these classes are designed to help you connect with your body, breath, and mind, and to create a sense of inner peace and harmony that you can carry with you throughout your day. Book here

Food and Drink in London

Between the Bridges

A seasonal pop-up between Waterloo and Westminster bridges offers a renowned selection of London’s finest street food and drinks, along with an eclectic programme of free and ticketed events across drag shows, themed club nights, DJs and live perfomances. From 2nd May Website: www.betweenthebridges.co.uk

Cento Alla Torre

Dedicated to upholding the traditions associated with authentic Italian cuisine, Cento Alla Torre uses only the best of local ingredients for its artisanal homemade pasta, masterfully-crafted cicchetti menu, and exquisite tasty dolce options. The expansive views over the Tower of London provides a stunning backdrop. Book now: www.centoallatorre.com

Sapphire Bar

Indulge in a selection of classic beverages or let mixologists surprise you with a unique blend. Relax in a discrete ambiance of the Sapphire Bar, adorned with comfortable furnishings and beautifully appointed décor pieces. The bar is located in Tower Suites notel by Blue Orchid Hospitality. Website: www.blueorchid.com/dining-restaurants-bars

Theatre

Guys&Dolls in Bridge Theatre

The Bridge Theatre hosts one of the most exceptional musicals in history. With an abundance of chart-topping tunes, uproarious laughter, and heartfelt romance, it’s a production like never before.Seating encircles the unfolding drama, immersing the audience in the bustling streets of Manhattan and the vibrant bars of Havana, where an improbable love story unfolds, made even more vivid with immersive tickets. Tickets available here.

Standing At The Sky’s Edge in Gillian Lynne Theatre

A recipient of the Best New Musical accolade at the 2023 Olivier Awards, now makes its highly awaited move to the illustrious stages of the West End. This extraordinary production unfolds the tale of three generations, entwining a narrative that traverses the entirety of human emotion. Tickets available here.

Matilda The Musical in Cambridge Theatre

A mesmerising musical masterpiece celebrates the chaos of childhood and the boundless power of imagination, in the empowering journey of a girl who boldly reshapes her fate. A musical not to be missed. Tickets available here.

Mrs. Doubtfire in Shaftesbury Theatre

The largest independent theatre in the West End presents the classic 90s comedy. Don’t miss the heartwarming and hilarious story of Mrs. Doubtfire; a must see for all the family! Tickets available here.

Make the most of all London has to offer this May; there’s a plethora of opportunities awaiting.