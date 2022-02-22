Largest Roman mosaic found in London for over 50 years

Archaeologists from MOLA (Museum of London Archaeology) have discovered a mosaic that was once the floor of a Roman dining room, in a “once-in-a-lifetime find”.

Situated near The Shard, the uncovered mosaic features two decorated panels set within a red tessellated floor. The design – which features lotus flowers and a pattern known as Solomon’s knot – has been attributed to the Acanthus group of London mosaicists.

The mosaic would have been situated in a dining room, which the Romans called a triclinium.

Excavations had been carried out as part of the Liberty of Southwark mixed-use development, opening in 2024. The development was a joint partnership from regeneration specialist U+I (now owned by Landsec) and Transport for London (TfL). 

MOLA site supervisor, Antonietta Lerz, said: “This is a once-in-a-lifetime find in London. It has been a privilege to work on such a large site where the Roman archaeology is largely undisturbed by later activity-when the first flashes of colour started to emerge through the soil everyone on site was very excited!” 

The mosaic will soon be lifted and taken off-site for more conservation work.

