Follow the money: Property market’s peak starts to push investors towards startups and small businesses

Photo by RODNAE Productions on Pexels.com

Investment habits have changed rapidly over the last few years in the UK, with individuals leaning on investments to provide them with passive income.

Property investing has been seen as a stable investment over the past decade.

The UK housing market has registered substantial growth over the past few years, causing property investing to become a popular one for investors over the past few years.

With recent news showing that the average house price in the UK increased by £8,000 in February, representing the biggest month-on-month increase for 20 years, this could be seen as an astute investment to make for investors throughout 2022.

However, experts predict the growth in UK house prices to flatten out throughout the year, combined with the global supply chain issues and lack of supply, the UK housing market looks ready to endure a volatile year.

Rival to stable property market

It seems a credible rival is increasingly visible on the horizon. In the past few years, small business investing has become an ever more attractive investment opportunity for many looking to help fuel business growth and take advantage of tax incentives from the government.

The housing market seems to have been affected by its own success however, with average house prices standing at the highest they have ever been – making it harder for investors to start to invest in property.

Whilst the property market has grown steadily over the past few years, the small business landscape has seen substantial growth in the UK.

“SME investing is increasingly a serious option for many City investors, providing them with tax benefits and a realistic chance to maximise their returns,” according to Luke Davis, CEO of IW Capital in London.

Moreover, Davis told City A.M. this afternoon “the pandemic has had an impact on the UK in ways that we could never have predicted, it has created a new class of investor, an individual who is concerned not just with their investment returns but also in supporting a new future of small business growth.”

Davis seems to have a point.

In 2021 there were a record 319,000 new businesses registered in the UK, with the number of retailers in the UK increasing 15 per cent, the number of small businesses in the UK now standing at 5.5m, with recent research showing that two-thirds of the UK workforce want to start their own company.

“This does demonstrate a continued desire, caused by the pandemic, for individuals to start a business of their own in the UK.

With 16 per cent of UK investors looking to back start-ups and newly formed businesses it seems they will be given a platform to continue the success and progression of their companies throughout 2022.

“Small businesses pose an alternative investment prospect for investors.” Luke Davis

The community and investors are ready to back small businesses with small businesses only too eager to maximise these opportunities.

“Property investing has been seen as a stable investment over the past decade, but with substantial growth happening in the small business environment in the UK, small businesses seem ready to continue their growth throughout 2022,” he pointed.

Investment scheme

Finally, the so-called Enterprise Investment Scheme could also be an important trend throughout 2022.

“The EIS can be said to offer a win-win situation for both investors and small businesses, providing SMEs with much-needed investment to provide them with a platform to grow, whilst providing investors with tax reliefs to incentivise this investment,” Davis explained.

Small businesses and SMEs throughout the UK have benefitted enormously from the EIS in the last 25 years, fuelling growth and job creation at an impressive scale.

“SMEs are becoming so inventive and versatile with their companies and making sure they are at the forefront of the UK business scene.”

“Small businesses are an indispensable part of the UK economy and the outlook for the festive period is a reward for their constant hard work,” he concluded.