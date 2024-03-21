Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Kempinski Seychelles Resort

The Hotel

Kempinski welcomes guests to the Seychelles: described by early settlers as ‘the original garden of eden’, the Seychelles archipelago is a leading luxury destination for discerning travellers

Kempinski Seychelles Resort has plenty to offer in the way of exclusivity and privacy for those looking to get off the tourist track. Nestled in a secluded bay, at the foothills of a majestic mountain range, this remarkable resort is located on 64-hectares of verdant tropical terrain. Guests can look forward to embracing the slower pace of island-life in this hidden corner of paradise.

Located on the 800 m stretch of uninterrupted white-sand beach, and just 30 minutes from the Seychelles International Airport, the resort is ideally situated for day trips and excursions. In order to provide their guests with an authentic island experience, the resort’s luxury facilities have been subtly inscribed into the existing landscape in a way that enhances, rather than diminishes, the unique location.

Vivid landscapes; vibrant style

As a member of Europe’s oldest luxury hotel group, Kempinski Seychelles Resort is committed to providing guests with memorable journeys inspired by exquisite European flair.

A firm belief in creating beautiful spaces, where life can be lived with style, translates into a selection of private rooms and suites that have been set in expansive tropical grounds, designed to blend harmoniously with the natural environment; and refined to reflect over 125 years of Kempinski service excellence.

Attention to detail and culinary fineness at all of the resort’s restaurants offers guests a wide variety of local and international cuisines to experience in an array of atmospheres. From small home comforts to spacious luxury, Kempinski Seychelles Resort is an ideal location for those seeking a world-class island getaway.

Rooms and suites



A selection of private rooms and suites set in expansive tropical grounds have been designed to blend harmoniously with the natural environment.

Kempinski Seychelles Resort Baie Lazare offers a selection of private rooms and suites featuring natural wood and stone finishes. Modern facilities and tasteful decor, harmoniously blend with their natural surroundings. The different room categories in the resort are designated according to the exterior view from each room’s private balcony or terrace (hill, lagoon or ocean view)

Guests may opt for the sumptuous luxury of a suite with 57 – 101 sq m of decadent living space. Selected suites have connecting doors with standard rooms, with the option to create two-bedroom suites. All have private balconies or terraces and are tastefully decorated with contemporary local artwork.

Luxurious features and contemporary decor create a sense of feeling at home.

Choose from a Deluxe Lagoon View Suite or Deluxe Ocean View Suite, each with its own distinctive charm. Deluxe Lagoon View Suites are perfect for nature lovers – with thrilling views of the lagoon set against granite rock formations and dense tropical forest. For those who want to keep the ocean in their line of sight, the Deluxe Ocean View Suites, The Plantation Suite and The Picault Suite are the perfect way to experience the best of this beachfront location.

Unique culinary experiences

The Kempinski Seychelles Resort Baie Lazare offers a diverse and captivating culinary experience, showcasing a range of dining options designed to cater to every taste and occasion. At Café Lazare, guests are treated to a luxurious poolside dining experience that includes lavish breakfast buffets and nightly themed dinners, offering a broad spectrum of cuisines from authentic Creole to abundant seafood buffets. Named after the explorer Lazare Picault, this venue provides a perfect start to the day in a central resort location.

For an innovative dining experience, Le Petit Chef offers a sensory journey combining gastronomy with sophisticated indoor 3D cinema, where the world’s smallest chef entertains guests of all ages with his theatrical cooking skills. This immersive experience is complemented by a choice of four menus, ensuring a memorable evening for guests.

Windsong Beach Restaurant invites guests to enjoy beachside dining at its finest, with a relaxed al fresco setting by the ocean, ideal for those envisioning themselves sipping cocktails on a white sandy beach. The restaurant’s ambiance is harmoniously designed with the natural surroundings, offering light meals and a selection of drinks.

Planters Bar and Lounge, positioned near the Reception, transitions from a serene daytime retreat to a vibrant evening hotspot with live music, happy hour, and tapas, providing spectacular views and a lively atmosphere.

For those seeking a more personal and intimate dining experience, the resort offers unique private dining options, including breakfast on the beach, picnic on the hill, sushi by the shore, and romantic dinners in picturesque locations. These tailored experiences ensure memorable moments for guests, from elegant dinner parties under the stars to romantic candlelit dinners for two.

Romance

Encircled by rolling hills, a tidal lagoon and a remarkable stretch of the secluded beach, travellers would be forgiven for thinking they had escaped to their own private island when staying at Kempinski Seychelles Resort Baie Lazare. The Seychelles’ serene natural beauty, paired with the resort’s exclusive location in the south-end of Mahé, lends itself perfectly to an unforgettable romantic escape. Whether on a honeymoon, getting married, celebrating a special anniversary or simply looking for an escape from everyday life, there is no shortage of opportunities for a romantic indulgence at Kempinski Seychelles Resort.

Trust our team of experts to plan your perfect surprise proposal, tropical wedding (large or small) or a remarkable honeymoon in paradise with special rates and amenities.

Wellness

Kempinski Seychelles Resort Baie Lazare is an excellent destination for travellers that enjoy spending time in the water. The temperature is warm enough to swim all year round and there is an Olympic-length swimming pool where guests can relax.

A well-equipped gym is open 24 hours a day, and joins outdoor sports courts in the resort’s artillery of fitness apparatus. Each morning, an unforgettable hill-top yoga or pilates class takes place at the summit of “Mount Kempinski”, with sweeping views of tranquil Baie Lazare.

The Watersports Pavilion offers snorkeling gears, kayaks, surf classes and a PADI Dive Center.

From Mount Kempinski, guests can enjoy nature walks, yoga and pilates classes, or simply admire the view.

At the hotel’s fitness center, you’ll find a 24h-gym, tennis and volleyball courts, as well as a mini soccer facilities.

Kempinski the spa

For travellers in search of pure luxury and pampering, Kempinski the spa offers sumptuous treatments in a serene and relaxing environment

When pampering and relaxation are the order of the day, a visit to Kempinski The Spa comes highly recommended. Using only organic and natural products, a range of treatments have been developed to provide the ultimate in skin nutrition. This stunning spa offers a large collection of classic spa treatments and luxurious therapies that are inspired by the beautiful island of the Seychelles. Treatments take place in traditional bungalows located at the foot of the magnificent Baie Lazare Granite rock formation, where guests can enjoy the serene view of the lush, tropical garden. Kempinski The Spa offers six treatment rooms, including a couples’ treatment room. This purpose-built suite can be reserved for honeymooners and is a must-visit for couples looking to share a truly indulgent experience. A post-treatment sojourn in the relaxation garden completes the experience. Guests are free to unwind with a refreshing glass of iced tea, made with home- grown lemongrass.

Events

For sizeable venues inspired by island by island culture, look no further than this selcection of unique indoor and outdoor venues

With a range of fully-equipped meeting rooms and facilities, Kempinski Seychelles Resort blends form and function to cater for the astute business traveller’s every need. The resort’s ballroom, Salon Quincy, is one of the largest meeting venues in the Seychelles and

is able to accommodate up to 200 guests. The destination is also popular for incentive trips. From al fresco gatherings under the stars, to memorable island tours and snorkelling adventures, the Seychelles offers a veritable buffet of unforgettable group experiences.

Family fun

Entertaining adventure for travellers of every age

Usually considered a romantic destination, perfect for couples and honeymooners, the Seychelles is also an excellent destination for action-packed family getaways. Year-round warm weather, calm oceans and spectacular outdoor adventures means that there are entertaining activities for travellers of every age. The resort’s youngest guests will revel in their time spent at the Kids Club, where a range of activities like giant tortoise feeding, arts and crafts, and Sega Dancing, will keep them busy until sundown.

Guests can rest assured their children are well taken care of and are having the time of their lives. The club is open seven days a week from 08:00 to 18:00 for children from 3 -12 years old.

Book your stay today :

reservations.seychelles@kempinski.com

Tel +248 438 6666

Kempinski Seychelles Resort Baie Lazare

PO Box 1356 · Victoria · Mahe Island · Seychelles

kempinski.com/seychelles

KEMPINSKI.COM

Social media:

Instagram : @kempinski_seychelles

Facebook: facebook.com/KempinskiSeychelles