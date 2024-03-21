Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

The Seychelles Islands: Nature’s Extraordinary Sanctuary

World-famous for the legendary beauty of its 115 islands, the secret of Seychelles appeal as a holiday destination and as an archipelago ranked among the most beautiful on the planet lies in these contrasts between the towering, lushly-vegetated granite islands and the shimmering, silver-sanded coral isles, sand cays and atolls of its remoter Outer Isles.

Since the earliest days of settlement in the mid-eighteenth century Seychelles has remained a melting pot of humanity with intertwining ethnic strains from the four corners of the planet including Arab seafarers, African slaves, Europeans, Indians, Chinese and other representatives from almost every country on earth. The multi-ethnic roots of Seychellois society has given rise to a great diversity of cuisine where the refined culinary arts of the old French kitchen have fused with the piquant flavours of the East in the form of many varieties of curry as well as popular Chinese rice dishes featuring stir-fried vegetables and noodles with steamed fish. Everywhere Seychelles is deeply impregnated by this same miscellany – so clearly evident in the culture, architecture, Seychellois Creole language (Kreol) and music & dance.

Since some 150 million years, the islands have been sanctuaries for some of the most remarkable species of flora & fauna on Earth. Seychelles boasts two UNESCO World Heritage Sites: the legendary Vallée de Mai, home of the mysterious Coco-de-Mer, and Aldabra, the world’s largest raised coral atoll. The spectacular assortment of endemic and indigenous species is difficult to grasp. Nowhere else on earth will you find the Jellyfish Tree, the Seychelles Paradise Flycatcher, the world’s smallest frog, heaviest land tortoise, the Indian Ocean’s only flightless bird as well as some of the most spectacular seabird colonies.

Beneath the waves, it is much the same story where the exciting contrasts between the granite and coral reefs with their dizzying displays of reef fish, turtle, ray, shark and pelagics beckon to novice and experienced divers alike in places where as many as 800 different species have been spotted on a single dive!

Fishing

Fishing in Seychelles’ pristine waters is the ultimate adventure for the expert and novice fisherman alike. One major advantage of fishing in Seychelles is that there is no fishing licence required for recreational fishing. All but the southern islands lie outside the cyclone belt.

The Seychelles islands have become a year-round mecca for international sport and recreational fishermen looking to enter the record books. Catches include wahoo, sailfish, barracuda, trevally. Dorado, tuna, swordfish, shortbill spearfish, amberjack, rainbow runner, blue, black and stripped marline. Traditional bottom-fishing method of fishing produces an impressive and divers catch and some of the tastiest fish on the planet.

Spa and wellness

Recalibrate mind, body and soul amid Seychelles’ stunning natural beauty. The slow peaceful pace of life in Seychelles conspires with the stunning natural beauty of the archipelago to produce an idyllic backdrop for the recalibration of mind body and within a gentle, welcoming and naturally protective environment which is a natural extension of the Seychelles way of life. From the breath-taking ocean vistas of mountainside spas and the luxurious niches of opulent 5 star resorts to the naturally pampering environment of exclusive island hideaways, Seychelles proposes you the ultimate voyage of personal transformation in surroundings widely considered to be the most beautiful on earth. A Seychelles spa holiday combine naturally with other activities such as sailing hiking, island-hopping and golf to provide just the right balance between rest, relaxation and exhilaration in your wellness experience of a lifetime.

Eco Tourism and sustainability

The Seychelles tourism industry is fully aware that its business relies on the wellbeing of the islands’ unique flora, fauna and marine life and pristine beaches to attract visitors to its shores.

Approximately 47% of the Seychelles land mass is protected. Seychelles Tourism Board, encourages visitors to support eco-friendly accommodation facilities. There is in fact a list of Seychelles Sustainable Tourism Label (SSTL) certified establishments which was developed to assess and recognise accommodation establishments in Seychelles that achieve best practice standards in sustainable tourism and environmental management systems including the conservation of natural resources, waste reduction and support to the local community.

Weddings and Romance

Seychelles remains a destination of choice for many when it comes to choosing a romantic holiday. The islands’ surreal natural beauty, perfect climate and the friendliness of the local Seychellois form the ideal backdrop for a wedding, honeymoon anniversary or just that impromptu romantic break.

The choice of accommodation in Seychelles is very wide and there is something to suit every budget, from the unbridled opulence of the many 5-Star hotels and exclusive island resorts, to the charms of the smaller Creole hotels, guesthouses and self-caterings. Each occupies its own special niche and offers its own brand of unforgettable, Seychelles hospitality.

Weddings are regularly planned and take place in this paradisiacal setting, in keeping with your country’s and the Seychelles’ civil wedding laws of course. The islands may also accommodate the many faiths as well, if the denomination happens to have a branch in the country.

Island Hopping

The Seychelles is an archipelago consisting of 115 islands – it would be a pity to visit this spectacular country, without visiting as many islands as possible. To make such an endeavour a reality, there are an array of local operators offering many packages so that visitors never miss the chance to see the many wonders the Seychelles’ islands have to offer. From Praslin, it is possible to visit Coco, Sisters, Felicité, Cousin, Curieuse St Pierre and Aride islands. Fortunately, island hopping is not only restricted to Praslin – there are many excursions available from Mahé and La Digue as well. For the outer islands, there is always the added bonus of visiting a few of the many islands that even many a local has not had the good fortune of visiting yet! The different islands each have their unique beauty, each captivating in their own way. *

For more information, please visit: www.seychelles.com

Or e-mail : uksto@seychelles.com

Follow us on social media :

https://www.instagram.com/visitseychelles/

https://www.facebook.com/TheSeychellesIslands