Czech Out! Czechia’s Symphony of Luxury, Culture, and Nature!

For some time, the Czech Republic may have been perceived solely as Prague, a city for exuberant parties and beer indulgence. However, as more people discover the enchanting beauty of Prague and its surrounding regions, such narrow views have broadened significantly.

Prague offers a wide range of luxury hotels and hosts world-class classical concerts and opera performances. With 2024 heralding the celebration of Czech Music, we eagerly anticipate the arrival of numerous discerning visitors. Furthermore, our enchanting spa towns and lavish wellness resorts are ready to captivate the most sophisticated of visitors. Having said that, our globally renowned beer continues to attract many, and yes, we even have beer spas!)

UK visitors are incredibly important to us and they also seem to love coming here!

Prague offers so much culture and atmosphere with top attractions, history and stunning architecture to be admired. With the vast availability of budget airline routes, it’s an affordable yet stylish city break.

Lately, other regions and cities such as Brno, Ostrava, Pilsen, and Olomouc are attracting more and more visitors and an increasing number of travellers are engaging with our country’s outstanding natural landscapes and outdoor activities, which include an array of options such as hiking, climbing, walking, cycling, and skiing.

Our efficient and affordable rail network gives easy access to those areas fostering responsible tourism and bolstering our sustainability commitments. This March 2024, the European Sleeper Train will extend its service to Prague, linking the city to one of the most comprehensive rail networks in Europe.

In the realm of business travel, Czechia is emerging as an excellent alternative, with Prague ascending to one of the top five congress destinations globally.

Adding to its accolades, the Czech glassmaking tradition and Žatec hops have been honoured with UNESCO World Heritage status, while Brno is set to sparkle as the European Capital of Christmas 2024.

CzechTourism proactively showcases the allure of the Czech Republic to UK visitors, travel agents, tour operators, and journalists by participating in high-profile events like the World Travel Market (WTM) or the National Geographic Traveller Food Festival, and organizing various trade, media excursions, and campaigns.

Katarina Hobbs,

Director

CzechTourism UK&Ireland