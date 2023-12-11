Good news: white Christmas hopes are high for London, says weather forecast

A white Christmas could be on the cards for London this year, early weather forecasts predict

London’s chances of looking merry and white this Christmas will become clearer this week, as the weather forecast predictions enter the Christmas period.

The Met Office and BBC have yet to put out their forecasts for the day itself, but forecasters WX Charts has published their Christmas week weather predictions.

Christmas Day itself is not set to be snowy, but there is some good exciting news: snow is forecast for Boxing Day. The white stuff is set to arrive in London from the North West on the 26 December, with Christmas Day itself looking dry.

There are even spells of sunshine on Christmas Eve, with temperatures hovering between 8 and 10 degrees celcius.

While there are patches of rain, the weather is broadly looking decent, with sunny spells balanced throughout the Christmas week.

In the coming days the other forecasters will put out their predictions, but for now it looks like we can expect a not-horribly-cold-and-rainy Christmas, and in Britain, that’s a massive win.

